Institutions Buy Crypto Now, Not Waiting For Market Bottom

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Institutional demand for digital assets remains resilient even as markets endure ongoing turbulence. New data show that large investors are preparing to increase allocations despite a sharp sell-off since October, signaling that institutions see crypto as part of a diversified, regulated portfolio rather than a short-term trade. In parallel, stablecoins are expanding their footprint beyond trading floors into regulated financial channels, with Japan moving forward on regulated USDC lending products and new models tying digital assets to real-world assets taking shape. At the same time, traditional capital markets are increasingly a venue for crypto enterprises, as Abra pursues Nasdaq listing plans via a SPAC merger. Taken together, these developments suggest a crypto market that continues to mature through regulated, compliant pathways even as volatility and policy questions persist.

On the investor side, sentiment remains constructive. A January survey of 351 investors conducted with Coinbase and EY-Parthenon found that a majority plan to increase their digital asset exposure this year, with 73% indicating they would buy more and 74% expecting price Appreciation over the next 12 months. Bitcoin and Ether continue to anchor entry points for many, but interest is widening into stablecoins and tokenized assets. Notably, roughly two-thirds of respondents expressed a preference for gaining exposure via regulated vehicles, such as exchange-traded products, underscoring a demand for structures that blend crypto access with traditional oversight.

Institutional appetite for crypto persists despite volatility: a January survey found 73% of respondents plan to buy more digital assets this year, with 74% anticipating higher prices over the next 12 months. Regulated access remains central: two-thirds favor exposure through regulated vehicles like exchange-traded products, signaling a continued shift toward compliant crypto investment avenues. Japan expands regulated USDC use: SBI's USDC lending efforts illustrate a move beyond trading into retail-friendly, regulated stablecoin products in a mature market. Crypto firms press for public-market access: Abra is pursuing Nasdaq listing via a SPAC merger, reflecting a broader interest in traditional capital markets amid uneven IPO activity. Real-world assets enter yield-enabled crypto models: Theo launches a $100 million gold-linked yield stablecoin vault, a sign that asset-backed and yield-bearing structures are becoming more mainstream.

Key takeawaysInstitutional demand endures amid volatility

Despite a broad crypto market trough since October, institutional investors appear undeterred about the medium-term trajectory. The Coinbase –EY-Parthenon survey paints a picture of continued capital deployment into digital assets, with participants signaling readiness to scale exposure even as price volatility remains a defining feature of the current cycle. While BTC and ETH remain the core entry points, institutions are increasingly exploring stablecoins and tokenized collateral as part of diversified portfolios. A notable share also indicates a preference for regulated vehicles-such as exchange-traded products-as a preferred channel for gaining crypto exposure-an indicator that risk controls and governance frameworks are expected to accompany future inflows.

The persistence of institutional demand matters for several reasons. First, it helps sustain liquidity and depth in established markets, even when spot prices swing. Second, it accelerates the adoption curve for regulated products and custodial solutions that can meet more conservative risk profiles. Finally, it supports longer-term price discovery that is anchored in institutional participation rather than speculative retail flows alone. As this dynamic unfolds, market participants will be watching how custody, compliance, and reporting standards evolve to accommodate an increasingly diversified investor base.

Japan advances regulated USDC lending and stablecoin use

In Japan, the regulated pathway for stablecoins is expanding beyond trading desks. SBI's Vic Trade arm has moved forward with a retail USDC lending service, a development that aligns with regulatory clarity already established for Circle 's USDC in the country. The platform will let users lend USDC in exchange for yield, marking one of the first retail-facing products of its kind in Japan and signaling broader institutional confidence in dollar-backed tokens within a controlled framework. The move comes as licensed players gain greater scope to offer regulated stablecoin services, illustrating how formal regulatory acceptance can catalyze new onramps and product segments for both individuals and institutions.

Japan's approach reinforces a broader pattern: stablecoins are moving from pure trading tools toward regulated financial products that can fit into everyday financial activity. This transition could influence global standards, as other jurisdictions consider how to balance innovation with consumer protection, tax treatment, and cross-border settlement efficiency. For investors, the development widens the menu of regulated entry points into crypto, potentially improving risk parity for diversified portfolios that include stablecoin yield strategies alongside traditional equities and bonds.

Abra eyes Nasdaq through SPAC amid IPO market ebbs and flows

Abra, a long-running crypto wealth manager, is pursuing a public listing via a merger with New Providence Acquisition Corp., a move that would place the combined company on Nasdaq under the ticker ABRX. The deal values the merged entity at approximately $750 million, reflecting a shift in Abra's focus toward wealth management services-trading, custody, and yield products-after regulatory constraints constrained its earlier lending operations. The SPAC route provides a faster path to public markets in an environment where traditional IPO activity remains tepid, underscoring a continuing willingness among crypto firms to access public capital through alternative routes when regulatory and market conditions are uncertain.

The Abra strategy highlights a broader trend: crypto firms are increasingly pursuing traditional capital markets access as a means to scale and signal legitimacy, even as scrutiny from regulators remains intense. While SPACs can offer speed, they also bring ongoing governance and disclosure expectations that could shape Abra's strategy in the coming years. Investors will be watching how the company harmonizes its wealth-management-centric model with the transparency and investor protections demanded by public markets, as well as how it navigates evolving digital-asset custody and compliance benchmarks.

Theo introduces gold-backed yield innovation

Theo, a tokenization platform, unveiled a new $100 million vault tied to a gold-backed, yield-bearing stablecoin. The product combines traditional commodity backing with on-chain financial mechanics to deliver price stability alongside yield opportunities. In this hybrid model, gold serves as the collateral underpinning the token's value, offering an alternative to fiat-backed stablecoins while expanding the range of on-chain income strategies for users. The vault represents a growing wave of experimentation with yield-bearing stablecoins that move beyond simple price stability, exploring how real-world assets and yield-generation can coexist within a regulated, on-chain framework.

Such innovations underscore a broader industry push to bring real-world collateral and cash-flow mechanics into the crypto ecosystem. As platforms experiment with different collateral mixes and automated yield strategies, investors gain access to a wider set of risk-and-reward profiles. Observers will want to monitor how gold-backed models perform in practice, how liquidity and valuation are maintained across stressed market scenarios, and how regulators respond to asset-backed stablecoins that blur the lines between traditional financial products and crypto innovations.

Looking ahead, the momentum across institutions, regulated stablecoins, public-market access, and yield-focused innovations suggests a crypto landscape that is maturing through structured, compliant channels. Market participants should keep a close eye on regulatory developments in key jurisdictions, the rollout of retail products in regulated markets, and the continued evolution of asset-backed and tokenized yield vehicles as potential catalysts for broader adoption and more diverse investment strategies.

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