Benin Bronzes: Geneva And Zurich Return Goods To Nigeria

The Musée d'ethnographie de Genève (MEG) is to return 3 objects, its Zurich counterpart 14 and the Musée Rietberg 11. The decision was taken by the City of Geneva, the City of Zurich and the University of Zurich, they announced on Friday. The transfer of ownership was signed at Zurich City Hall with the representative of Nigeria.

The authorities and museums concerned are thus affirming their commitment to reparation for the past. Lagos had submitted requests for the items to be returned as early as 2024. Some items are to remain in Switzerland as long-term loans.

These transfers are the result of provenance research carried out as part of the Benin Switzerland Initiative, launched in 2021. The pieces form part of the“Benin bronzes” looted in 1897 during an assault by the British colonial army.

Adapted from French by AI/ds

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