MENAFN - GetNews) Independent review highlights CoreAge Rx's physician oversight, transparent pricing, and accessible telehealth model for GLP-1 medications.







An independent review published by Online Therapist AI has named CoreAge Rx the #1 recommended GLP-1 provider in its latest March 2026 evaluation of telehealth platforms offering compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide. The review awarded CoreAge Rx an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5.0, citing its combination of affordability, physician oversight, and a transparent pricing model as key factors behind the top ranking.

The full review article evaluates GLP-1 telehealth providers across multiple criteria, including medication quality, clinical supervision, pricing transparency, convenience, and patient accessibility. After assessing numerous providers across the industry, Online Therapist AI concluded that CoreAge Rx consistently delivered strong performance in each category, earning the platform its highest recommendation.

A Telehealth Model Designed for Accessibility

CoreAge Rx is a telehealth pharmacy based in Wichita Falls, Texas, specializing in personalized prescription medication services delivered through a fully online platform. The company focuses on compounded GLP-1 medications, specifically compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide, which are prescribed under physician supervision and shipped directly to patients.

Unlike traditional healthcare settings that may require in-person visits, CoreAge Rx operates through a streamlined digital process. Patients complete an online health assessment, receive an evaluation from a U.S.-based board-certified physician, and if approved, have their prescribed medication shipped directly to their home with complimentary two-day delivery.

The platform does not require insurance, membership fees, or ongoing subscription costs, allowing patients to access treatment through a simplified telehealth experience.

Recognition from Independent Review Platform

Online Therapist AI's review recognized CoreAge Rx for excelling across several areas that matter most to patients seeking GLP-1 therapy. The platform highlighted five key strengths that contributed to its #1 ranking:

Competitive pricing

CoreAge Rx offers compounded semaglutide starting at $99 per month and compounded tirzepatide starting at $149 per month, with all dosage levels available at the same flat monthly rate.

Physician-led care

Every patient is evaluated by a U.S. board-certified physician, ensuring that prescriptions are issued only after a thorough medical assessment of the patient's health history and eligibility.

Transparent pricing model

The review noted that CoreAge Rx maintains a no-hidden-fees approach, with no membership charges, consultation fees, or shipping costs.

Fast, free shipping

Medications are shipped with complimentary two-day delivery in discreet packaging, helping patients maintain consistent access to treatment.

Full dosage availability

CoreAge Rx provides the complete therapeutic dose range for both medications, allowing patients to adjust dosing levels under physician guidance without changes to monthly pricing.

According to the review, this combination of affordability, accessibility, and clinical oversight contributed significantly to CoreAge Rx's top ranking among GLP-1 telehealth providers evaluated.

GLP-1 Medications Offered by CoreAge Rx

CoreAge Rx currently provides two compounded GLP-1 medications prepared by licensed compounding pharmacies and prescribed under physician supervision.

Compounded Semaglutide

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist commonly used in metabolic and weight-management therapy. CoreAge Rx offers multiple dosing options, including 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.5 mg, 2 mg, and 2.5 mg, administered as a weekly subcutaneous injection.

Compounded Tirzepatide

Tirzepatide is a dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist that targets multiple metabolic pathways. CoreAge Rx provides dosing options of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg, administered as a weekly injection.

Both medications mimic the action of the GLP-1 hormone, which influences insulin release, slows gastric emptying, reduces glucose production in the liver, and affects appetite signaling pathways. Tirzepatide also activates GIP receptors, contributing to its dual-mechanism metabolic effects.

A Simple Three-Step Treatment Process

The review also highlighted CoreAge Rx's streamlined patient onboarding process, which is designed to simplify access to treatment.

Step 1: Online Health Assessment

Patients begin by completing a brief digital questionnaire covering medical history, current medications, health goals, and eligibility factors. The process typically takes 5 to 10 minutes.

Step 2: Physician Review and Prescription

A U.S.-based board-certified physician reviews the patient's information, typically within approximately 24 hours. In some cases, a brief video consultation or live chat may be required before issuing a prescription.

Step 3: Medication Delivery

If approved, the prescription is transmitted to a licensed compounding pharmacy, where the medication is prepared and shipped directly to the patient with free two-day delivery.

Transparent Pricing and Cost Savings

One of the most notable findings in the Online Therapist AI review was CoreAge Rx's flat-rate pricing structure. Many telehealth platforms increase costs as patients progress to higher doses of medication, but CoreAge Rx maintains a consistent monthly price regardless of dosage level.

This pricing model can produce significant savings for patients paying out of pocket. According to the review, individuals purchasing semaglutide through traditional channels could spend more than $16,000 per year, while compounded semaglutide through CoreAge Rx may cost as little as $1,188 annually.

By eliminating membership fees, consultation charges, and shipping costs, the platform provides a simplified pricing structure designed to reduce barriers to treatment.

The Role of Compounded GLP-1 Medications

The Online Therapist AI review also examined the role of compounded GLP-1 medications in expanding treatment access.

Compounding pharmacies in the United States are regulated by state boards of pharmacy and must follow strict quality standards. These pharmacies prepare medications in controlled environments while adhering to Current Good Manufacturing Practices and routine regulatory oversight.

For many patients, compounded GLP-1 medications represent a more affordable pathway to treatment when insurance coverage is unavailable or when patients seek more flexible pricing options.

Safety and Physician Oversight

The review emphasized that CoreAge Rx prioritizes patient safety through physician-led care and ongoing treatment oversight.

Before any prescription is issued, patients undergo a comprehensive medical evaluation conducted by a U.S.-based board-certified physician. The physician reviews the patient's medical history, current medications, and potential contraindications to determine whether treatment is appropriate.

CoreAge Rx also allows patients to communicate with their care team through its digital platform, enabling ongoing monitoring, dose adjustments, and reporting of side effects when necessary.

Final Verdict from Online Therapist AI

After evaluating telehealth providers across multiple performance metrics, Online Therapist AI concluded that CoreAge Rx offers one of the most accessible and transparent GLP-1 treatment platforms currently available.

The review stated that CoreAge Rx's combination of affordable pricing, physician oversight, transparent billing practices, and convenient telehealth access positions the company as a leading provider in the GLP-1 space.

For patients seeking physician-supervised GLP-1 therapy through a fully online model, the review ultimately recommended CoreAge Rx as the top choice among providers evaluated in 2026.

Patients interested in learning more about CoreAge Rx's compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide programs can visit the company's website to begin the online health assessment process and explore treatment options.

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