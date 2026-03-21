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TVS Motor Company Launches 'TVS KING Ka Vaada 3.0', Reinforcing Commitment To Customer And Family Security
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, March 20, 2026: TVS Motor Company, a global leader in two and three-wheeler manufacturing, today announced the launch of 'TVS KING Ka Vaada 3.0'. An enhanced customer-value support initiative for the TVS King three-wheeler family, it builds on the success of its earlier editions while significantly expanding the scope of customer benefits. With Vaada 3.0, TVS Motor Company extends its commitment beyond vehicle ownership, introducing added support that also prioritises the safety and well-being of customers and their families.
The 'TVS KING Ka Vaada 3.'0 offers a comprehensive ownership package designed to deliver peace of mind, reduced downtime, and enhanced financial security for customers and their families. Along with extended warranty, free maintenance services, and roadside assistance, the scheme introduces personal and family protection benefits, reinforcing TVS Motor Company's commitment to supporting customers beyond mobility.
Key benefits under TVS KING Ka Vaada 3.0 include:
* Personal Accidental coverage of up to INR 10 lakh - In case of death or permanent disability
* Education support of INR 1 lakh per child for up to two children - In case of death or permanent disability
* Income protection during Hospitalization of INR 4,000 per day for up to 30 days
* Extended warranty coverage across ICE and EV models
* Three free maintenance services
* Roadside assistance for uninterrupted operations
The scheme is applicable across the entire TVS King portfolio, covering ICE and EV variants across passenger and cargo segments. Passenger ICE models such as TVS King Deluxe and TVS King Duramax Plus receive two years of warranty, three free services, and one year of roadside assistance. TVS King EV Max customers benefit from an industry-leading six-year warranty, three free services, and three years of roadside assistance. Cargo models including TVS King Kargo HD and TVS King Kargo HD EV receive up to six years of warranty, three free services, and three years of roadside assistance, along with the same personal and family protection benefits.
With 'TVS KING Ka Vaada 3.0', TVS Motor Company elevates the ownership experience in the three-wheeler segment, combining product reliability with comprehensive customer support to safeguard both livelihoods and families.
The 'TVS KING Ka Vaada 3.'0 offers a comprehensive ownership package designed to deliver peace of mind, reduced downtime, and enhanced financial security for customers and their families. Along with extended warranty, free maintenance services, and roadside assistance, the scheme introduces personal and family protection benefits, reinforcing TVS Motor Company's commitment to supporting customers beyond mobility.
Key benefits under TVS KING Ka Vaada 3.0 include:
* Personal Accidental coverage of up to INR 10 lakh - In case of death or permanent disability
* Education support of INR 1 lakh per child for up to two children - In case of death or permanent disability
* Income protection during Hospitalization of INR 4,000 per day for up to 30 days
* Extended warranty coverage across ICE and EV models
* Three free maintenance services
* Roadside assistance for uninterrupted operations
The scheme is applicable across the entire TVS King portfolio, covering ICE and EV variants across passenger and cargo segments. Passenger ICE models such as TVS King Deluxe and TVS King Duramax Plus receive two years of warranty, three free services, and one year of roadside assistance. TVS King EV Max customers benefit from an industry-leading six-year warranty, three free services, and three years of roadside assistance. Cargo models including TVS King Kargo HD and TVS King Kargo HD EV receive up to six years of warranty, three free services, and three years of roadside assistance, along with the same personal and family protection benefits.
With 'TVS KING Ka Vaada 3.0', TVS Motor Company elevates the ownership experience in the three-wheeler segment, combining product reliability with comprehensive customer support to safeguard both livelihoods and families.
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