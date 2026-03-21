Oneplus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launched In India: Powerful Sound At A Surprising Price

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are here in India! With powerful noise cancellation and a surprising price, these new earbuds promise an upgraded sound experience you won't want to miss.

OnePlus has launched its new 'OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro' in India, adding to its popular Nord lineup. The company aims to give a flagship-level sound experience at a budget-friendly price. Its main highlights are the powerful 55dB noise cancellation and super long battery life.

These new earbuds feature advanced 'Active Noise Cancellation' (ANC) that blocks up to 55 decibels of background noise-the highest ever in the Nord Buds series. You can choose between three ANC levels: Light, Moderate, and Maximum, depending on your surroundings.

AI tech also helps by monitoring and reducing noise in real-time. The 12mm titanium-coated drivers deliver 100% more power than older models, giving you deep bass and crystal-clear voice quality. For gamers, there's a special 'Spatial Audio' feature for super accurate in-game sound.

Let's talk battery. On a single full charge, these buds can run for a solid 54 hours (with ANC turned off). What's more, just a quick 10-minute charge gives you up to 5 hours of music playback. The earbuds also have an IP55 rating, which means they are safe from sweat and dust.The buds support the new 'Bluetooth 6.0' and 'LHDC 5.0' technologies. If you use a OnePlus smartphone, you can get real-time translation in English, Hindi, Spanish, and French through the 'HeyMelody' app. A simple slide control on the buds lets you adjust the volume easily.The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India. But wait, there's an introductory offer! For a limited time, you can grab them for just Rs. 3,799. They come in two cool colours, Radiant Gray and Raven Black, and will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and the OnePlus website starting March 23.