Free Services, Discounts: How UAE Businesses Are Helping Residents Amid Regional Tensions

The higher education system in the UAE has expanded and evolved significantly over the past decade and now offers a wide variety business degrees<\/p><\/div>","hero_image_alt_text":"","hero_image_S3_key":"khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/0870851a-979d-4d95-9583-2d2886da28c9-org.jpg","cards":[{"story_elements":[{"id":"7a3f877a-d8b8-4397-8653-edf90ddda1c6","type":"text","family_id":"cb58a3dc-8dc9-46be-bad2-d996e3991205","page_url":"\/story\/7f0dc7ce-44c6-4415-bab2-011e622fe4f1\/element\/7a3f877a-d8b8-4397-8653-edf90ddda1c6","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"

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