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Free Services, Discounts: How UAE Businesses Are Helping Residents Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) {"component":"Story","props":{"story_slug":"free-services-discounts-mental-health-support-business-help-residents","story_data":{"id":"7f0dc7ce-44c6-4415-bab2-011e622fe4f1","headline":"Free services, discounts: How UAE businesses are helping residents amid regional tensions","wordcount":545,"seo":{"meta_description":"From AI workshops and mini golf to free mental health support to practical services, here's how brands are supporting residents during challenging times","meta_title":"Free services, discounts: How UAE businesses are helping residents amid regional tensions","meta_keywords":["Iran Israel war"],"claim_reviews":{"story":null}},"author_name":"Nasreen Abdulla","tags":[{"id":15038996,"name":"Iran Israel war","meta_description":"Breaking Iran-Israel war news and US-Israel-Iran conflict updates. 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The higher education system in the UAE has expanded and evolved significantly over the past decade and now offers a wide variety business degrees<\/p><\/div>","hero_image_alt_text":"","hero_image_S3_key":"khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/0870851a-979d-4d95-9583-2d2886da28c9-org.jpg","cards":[{"story_elements":[{"id":"7a3f877a-d8b8-4397-8653-edf90ddda1c6","type":"text","family_id":"cb58a3dc-8dc9-46be-bad2-d996e3991205","page_url":"\/story\/7f0dc7ce-44c6-4415-bab2-011e622fe4f1\/element\/7a3f877a-d8b8-4397-8653-edf90ddda1c6","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war<\/a><\/strong> for the latest regional developments.]<\/em><\/p>As regional tensions continue to cast a shadow over daily life, a growing number of companies across the UAE are stepping forward with free services, discounted offerings<\/a>, and community-focused initiatives designed to support residents through the uncertainty.<\/p>The gestures come at a time when many families are adjusting plans, cancelling travel, and seeking local activities that offer comfort and normalcy without adding financial pressure. From mental health support <\/a>to entertainment and cleaning services, here is how brands are rallying behind the community:<\/p>
Prioritising mental health<\/h3>Recognising the emotional toll of prolonged uncertainty, several organisations are prioritising mental health. At health and wellness centre Bloom Beyond Enabling, complimentary mental wellness counselling sessions are being organised for anyone who needs it, with a special focus on delivery riders, service workers, parents, caregivers and teenagers among others.<\/p>Similarly, superapp Justlife is providing a free 20-minute online session with licensed therapists for anyone seeking support. The confidential sessions can be booked through the company's app or website. The platform is also running a special on cleaning services \u2014 two hours for just Dh10.<\/p>Earlier this week, Dubai authorities launched the Itma'en<\/a> service- a free mental wellbeing hotline available to citizens, residents, and visitors <\/p>
Learning and entertainment<\/h3>Parents looking for engaging indoor activities have plenty of options. Local company Unique World Robotics is offering free live online workshops for children aged 11 to 14, starting March 17. Students can learn to use AI for writing prompts, designing websites, and creating visuals with the latest tools.<\/p>For those seeking in-person fun, Five Iron Golf Dubai at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi is offering unlimited free mini golf from March 17 through April 30. The 9-hole course overlooks Dubai Marina, and guests can drop in without appointments for a casual game.<\/p>Meanwhile, House of Hype at Dubai Mall is adding a patriotic twist: the first 50 guests each day wearing an outfit featuring the UAE flag \u2014 whether a full ensemble, jacket, accessories, or creative take on the national colours \u2014 receive complimentary entry. This campaign runs from March 15 to 22. <\/p>
Practical support<\/h3>Wearable technology company Whoop is offering members in the GCC whose subscriptions are due to renew in the next 30 days a one-month extension at no additional cost, providing \"a little more flexibility and support during this time.\"<\/p>Global advisory firm BlackBrick Property has announced a complimentary service for anyone involved in a property transaction in Dubai, even those not handled by the agency. The initiative aims to provide credible, independent guidance during a period of uncertainty.<\/p>Matthew Bate, CEO of the firm, explained: \"Moments of uncertainty can be unsettling for clients navigating complex property transactions, especially when they may be overseas owing to schools operating on distance learning. Our role is to bring our deep experience to bear, to help people understand their position and check their rights in order to make informed, confident decisions.\"<\/p>Healthcare support is also available. Prague Clinic in Dubai continues to offer free medical care to tourists stranded in the UAE who are in genuine financial need, ensuring that essential healthcare remains accessible even during challenging times.<\/p>"},{"id":"51f37f95-bc51-476a-aba8-fa9bad77e47f","type":"text","family_id":"75a75cf8-4377-4b41-ad2e-9c060a3a7831","page_url":"\/story\/7f0dc7ce-44c6-4415-bab2-011e622fe4f1\/element\/51f37f95-bc51-476a-aba8-fa9bad77e47f","title":"","description":"","metadata":
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