Abu Dhabi Court Orders Jailed Fraudster To Return Dh150,000 To Victim

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avif","focus_point":[300,200]},"entities":[],"published_at":1774058400000,"summary":"","push_notification_title":"","external_id":"","canonical_url":"","hero_image_hyperlink":"","status":"published","hero_image_attribution":"","hero_image_alt_text":"","hero_image_S3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-02-02\/hch3vhc8\/gavel","cards":[{"story_elements":[{"id":"e49725b2-b3fc-4679-a615-2a884645435f","type":"text","family_id":"537fffe8-6b7a-451e-851a-a743630da299","page_url":"\/story\/e83a7d9f-5ed6-44d7-a4c0-1f01e965ea7b\/element\/e49725b2-b3fc-4679-a615-2a884645435f","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"

A man currently serving a prison sentence has been ordered to repay Dh150,000 he obtained through fraud and pay Dh10,000 in compensation to the victim, following a ruling by an Abu Dhabi court.<\/p>

The case came before the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court after the victim filed a civil lawsuit demanding the return of the money he said had been taken from him through deceptive means, along with compensation for the damages he suffered.<\/p>

According to court records, the plaintiff stated that the defendant had fraudulently obtained Dh150,000 from him. He added that the accused had already been convicted in a criminal case related to the same incident, prompting him to file a civil claim seeking recovery of the amount and compensation of Dh10,000.<\/p>