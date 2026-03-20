Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) Featured In Coverage Of The 38Th Annual ROTH Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a holding company providing software and AI solutions for enterprise R&D teams and academic institutions. Through proprietary data, integrated workflows, and access infrastructure, the company gives modern researchers and their AI systems the infrastructure to find, trust, and act on scientific research faster.

Research Solutions will be previewing their new agentic research toolkit at Roth 2026. Book a time to get an early look.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

To view IBN's coverage of the conference, visit .

About IBN's Coverage

IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is providing the online investment community with a custom-built portal that includes summaries on each of the companies participating at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference. In addition to enabling proficient evaluation of each company via one-click access to market research tools and helpful website links, IBN is using social media and syndicated articles to maximize the visibility of the event.

For more than a decade, IBN has provided real-time coverage for numerous global events and conferences through its various brands, social media accounts and investment newsletters. To further expand visibility of participating companies at these events, and to ensure another successful year for its event collaborations, IBN's syndication partners have extended digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit

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About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

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