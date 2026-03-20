Ann Arbor Moves To Create Its Own Renewables Utility

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Over in Michigan, in the city of Ann Arbor, a new approach to clean energy is taking shape through the creation of a Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU). This is a program run by the city, designed to work alongside the existing private utility rather than replace it. The initiative aims to accelerate the transition to renewable energy while improving affordability and reliability for residents.

As communities move to undertake efforts geared at switching from fossil fuels, different clean energies like natural hydrogen being focused on by entities like MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) could increasingly become the...

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