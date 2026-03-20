Urgent Recall: 180,000 Ovens Pulled Over Burn Risk-Check Your Kitchen Now

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you've bought a new oven in the past year, this is one alert you can't afford to ignore. More than 180,000 ovens have just been recalled across the U.S. due to a serious burn risk, and many of them are sitting in everyday kitchens right now. Not to mention, it has already led to dozens of reported injuries. They were sold at major retailers like Lowe's, Home Depot, and Costco, meaning the chances are higher than you think that your home could be affected. Here's exactly what's going on.

What Triggered the Massive Oven Recall

The recall centers on Frigidaire gas ranges manufactured by Electrolux, affecting more than 180,000 units sold in the U.S. and Canada. The core problem is a delayed ignition in the oven's bake burner, which can cause sudden bursts of flame.

This unexpected ignition creates a serious burn hazard for anyone using the oven. Officials have already documented 62 incidents tied to the defect. Even more concerning, at least 30 people have reported burn injuries linked to these ovens.

Which Ovens Are Affected by the Recall

The recall includes multiple models from Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, and Frigidaire Professional lines. These ovens were sold between June 2025 and January 2026 at major retailers nationwide. Prices ranged from about $630 to $2,700, meaning both budget and premium models are involved.

The affected units also fall within a specific serial number range printed inside the oven drawer. If you purchased a gas range recently, there's a real chance your appliance could be part of this recall.

Why This Burn Risk Is Especially Dangerous

Unlike visible defects, delayed ignition can happen without warning while you're cooking. You might turn on your oven expecting a normal heat-up, only for a sudden flare-up to occur. That kind of surprise ignition can easily lead to burns, especially if you're close to the oven door. This makes the issue particularly risky for older adults or anyone with slower reaction times.

How to Check If Your Oven Is Recalled

If you are concerned about your oven's safety, here's how you can check to see if it is part of the recall...

Start by opening the drawer beneath your oven to locate the model and serial number. Compare those numbers to the official recall list provided by the manufacturer or safety agencies. Look specifically for serial numbers within the VF52200000 through VF54399999 range.

If your oven matches, do not ignore it, even if it seems to be working fine.

What to Do Immediately If You Own One

Consumers are being advised to stop using the oven portion of the range right away. Interestingly, the stovetop burners are still considered safe to use. But you should still contact Electrolux to schedule a free repair, which includes replacing the faulty burner.

The company is offering in-home service at no cost to affected customers. Delaying action could increase your risk of injury, so don't put this off.

Where These Ovens Were Sold

These recalled ovens weren't limited to obscure retailers or online-only stores. They were widely sold at major chains like Lowe's, Home Depot, and Costco. Online sales through Frigidaire's website also contributed to the widespread distribution. Because of this, the recall spans across thousands of households nationwide.

This recall is a reminder that even everyday appliances can pose serious risks if something goes wrong. With over 180,000 ovens affected and multiple injuries already reported, this is not a situation to take lightly. So, take a moment to check your oven. It could make all the difference.

Have you checked your oven yet, and do you regularly stay on top of product recalls in your home?