Coronado Beach Production's Films Selected For OIF Challenges In Tampa And Orlando

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"Coronado Beach Productions' films "Mortal Sin" and Impact" will air at OIF Challenges on March 28th in Tampa and in April in Orlando"Mortal Sin and Impact will air at their respective festivals on March 28th and in April

Orlando, Fla. - March 20 2026 - Coronado Beach Productions, an Orlando-based independent film company with 40 years of film production experience, is announcing that two of the company's films have been selected for OIF Challenges in Tampa and Orlando.

The film Mortal Sin, for which Coronado Beach Productions is the sole production company, was one of 10 films selected for the OIF Tampa FEAR Challenge. The festival takes place at the AMC Westshore 14 theater in Westshore Plaza on March 28th.

“Mortal Sin is a unique story and filming experience that addresses the trauma many women perpetually carry while trying to heal after a bad event,” said Dr. George Ellis, president of Coronado Beach Productions and executive producer of the film.“It discovers how far someone would go to get justice in a world where that's all too rare.”

The announcement is the latest in a number of accolades for Coronado Beach Productions. Recently, the company's film Starstruck was nominated for multiple awards at the Central Florida Film Festival and also aired at the Golden Gate Film Festival. The company's short film The Eden Trials, in association with Parallel Lives Pictures and written by filmmaker Stephanie Kirves, has earned five awards to date, including most recently at the New York Movie Awards and the Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival. The Eden Trials was also shown at the Central Florida Film Festival.

Mortal Sin stars Jennifer Coe, who also wrote the film, Harrison Beeson, and Sarah Zavala. It is directed by Milena Maldonado, her directorial debut.

Check-in for the festival begins at 5:30 P.M., and screenings begin at 6 P.M.

In April, Coronado Beach Productions' film Impact will also be shown at the OIF Orlando X Challenge, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The film is competing in the superhero category and centers around a man who learns what it truly costs to save the world.

Impact, a screenplay written by Jennifer Coe and directed by Ryan Burke, is the superhero story of Jonathan, who goes out on what he thinks is a nice day in the park with his family, but everything changes in an instant.“Jonathan slips into a depression and is unable to be helped by the local support group that he joined,” said Dr. Ellis, the executive producer of the film.

Coe also directed the film, while Dr. Ellis also stars as the film's villain, Tetrarch.

A date and location have yet to be announced for the OIF Orlando X Challenge.

For media inquiries or requests for more information on Starstruck, Coronado Beach Productions, or George Ellis, MD, please contact Michael Knauff, Publicist at Otter PR, at ....

About George F. Ellis, MD.

George Ellis, Founder of Coronado Beach Productions, is an American Physician and Urologic Surgeon who is also a writer and filmmaker. He has worked with hospitals and clinics on making movies on surgical procedures and promotional films. His work now focuses on making movies for the general public and showcasing them at various film festivals worldwide. Ellis has been featured in War of Films and many other film festivals, having received numerous awards for the work he and his collaborators have created.