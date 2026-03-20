CWH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors - Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP By May 11, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Camping World Holdings, Inc. (“Camping World” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CWH) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Camping World investments, you have until May 11, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of April 29, 2025 through February 24, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (i) the Company overstated its ability to“surgically manage [its] inventory” to optimize profit using“data analytics;” (ii) the Company overstated the retail demand of consumers it was experiencing and/or reasonably expected; (iii) as a result, the Company would require“strict, corrective inventory management objectives,” negatively impacting gross profit and margins; and (iv) the Company's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate disclosures and/or guidance, including about the health of its balance sheet and/or the ability to manage SG&A expenses.

On October 28, 2025, after the market closed, Camping World released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting, among other things, that“new vehicle revenue was $766.8 million for the third quarter, a decrease of $58.1 million, or 7.0%,”“average selling price of new vehicles sold decreased 8.6%,” and“new vehicle gross margin was 12.7%, a decrease of 81 basis points, driven primarily by the 8.6% decrease in the average selling price per new vehicle sold.” The Company further disclosed that“total gross margin was 28.6%, a slight decrease of 27 basis points,” and“the slight gross margin decrease was primarily from the reduced average selling price per new vehicle sold.” The Company further disclosed it saw 2026 as a“consecutive year of Adjusted EBITDA growth, starting in the low $300 million range.” Nonetheless, the Company purported that“this judicious conservatism, combined with our fortified balance sheet and improving leverage, has set the stage for our return to measured and accretive M&A activity across the business.” On this news, the price of Camping World shares declined by $4.17 per share, or approximately 24.8%, from $16.82 per share on October 28, 2025 to close at $12.65 on October 29, 2025.

On February 24, 2026 Camping World released its fourth quarter 2025 results, reporting, among other things, that it had“implemented strict, corrective inventory management objectives to structurally improve [its] turnover rates” creating gross margin headwinds into 2026. The Company reported financial results, including that“net loss was $(109.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increased loss of $49.6 million, or 83.3%,”“adjusted EBITDA was $(26.2) million, an increased loss of $23.7 million,”“gross profit was $338.2 million, a decrease of $38.7 million, or 10.3%, and total gross margin was 28.8%, a decrease of 247 basis points.” The Company also reported“new vehicle gross margin was 12.3%, a decrease of 291 basis points,” and“used vehicle gross margin was 16.0%, a decrease of 277 basis points,” both due to an increase in the average cost per vehicle sold and a decrease in average selling price,“driven in part by accelerated sales of aged used vehicles in December.” The Company additionally reported SG&A as a percentage of gross profit of 85%, a 190 basis point year over year improvement, falling far short of the Company's prior guidance for a 300 to 400 basis points improvement.

Finally, the Company announced that it would be pausing its quarterly cash dividend, effective immediately,“following consideration of forecasted tax distributions, the reduced availability of excess tax distributions to fund dividend payments driven partly by the impact of recent tax law changes, and in consideration of the Company's focus on reducing net debt leverage.” On this news, Camping World stock price declined by $1.79 per share, or approximately 16.5%, from $10.85 on February 24, 2026 to close at $9.06 per share on February 25, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Camping World securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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