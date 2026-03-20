SLNO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. Investors - Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP By May 5, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:SLNO) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Soleno investments, you have until May 5, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of March 26, 2025 through November 4, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (i) the Soleno Phase 3 clinical trial program for DCCR, trademarked as Vykat XR, had systematically downplayed, misrepresented, and/or concealed significant evidence of safety concerns potentially related to the administration of DCCR, including issues related to excess fluid retention in clinical trial participants; (ii) as a result, the administration of DCCR to treat hyperphagia in individuals with PWS posed materially greater safety risks than disclosed by Soleno or its executives; and (iii) consequently, DCCR had materially lower commercial viability and undisclosed risks related to the likelihood of significant and widespread adverse events after its commercial launch, including risks related to patient discontinuation rates, lower patient adoption, prescriber reluctance, adverse regulatory action, and potential reputational and legal fallout.

On August 15, 2025, Scorpion Capital published a report that described Soleno's only product, DCCR, as overpriced and potentially unsafe for children. On this news, the price of Soleno shares declined by $5.73 per share, or approximately 7.41%, from $77.36 per share on August 14, 2025 to close at $71.64 on August 15, 2025.

Then, on September 10, 2025, Soleno filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a current event report on Form 8-K disclosing that a patient had died after taking DCCR. On this news, the price of Soleno shares declined by $10.20 per share, or approximately 14.53%, from $70.21 per share on September 9, 2025 to close at $60.01 on September 10, 2025.

Then on November 4, 2025, Soleno revealed during its quarterly earnings call that the discontinuation rate of DCCR related to adverse effects was approximately 8% at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Soleno's Chief Executive Officer disclosed during the call that Soleno“did see a disruption in our [DCCR] launch trajectory in the wake of a short seller report that was released in mid-August [i.e, the Scorpion Capital report], mostly in the form of a lower number of start forms and increased discontinuations for non-serious adverse events.” On this news, the price of Soleno shares declined by $16.98 per share, or approximately 26.59%, from $63.85 per share on November 4, 2025 to close at $46.87 on November 5, 2025.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Soleno securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LL by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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