SNS Technologies Spotlights Longstanding Partnership With Hopeful Horizons And Its Work Supporting Survivors In The Lowcountry

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"A big part of what we do is helping organizations focus on their mission instead of worrying about their technology,” said Michael Ray of SNS Technologies.“Hopeful Horizons does incredibly important work in this community, and we're proud to support their team however we can."SNS Technologies highlights its partnership with Hopeful Horizons, a Lowcountry nonprofit supporting survivors of abuse through advocacy, counseling, and community resources.

Bluffton, SC - SNS Technologies is highlighting its ongoing partnership with Hopeful Horizons, a Lowcountry nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and assault.

Hopeful Horizons provides advocacy, prevention programs, and direct services to individuals and families across the region.

The organization works throughout the Lowcountry to connect survivors with counseling, crisis response resources, and long-term support services.

SNS Technologies has supported Hopeful Horizons with fully managed IT services since 2021.

The nonprofit's technology environment includes email systems, cybersecurity protection, data backup, infrastructure support, camera systems, and business phone services across multiple locations.

“A big part of what we do is helping organizations focus on their mission instead of worrying about their technology,” said Michael Ray of SNS Technologies.“Hopeful Horizons does incredibly important work in this community, and we're proud to support their team however we can.”

SNS Technologies works with organizations throughout the Lowcountry that require structured and ongoing IT management.

The company's Bluffton team continues to support businesses and nonprofit organizations with managed technology services across the region.

SNS Technologies provides managed IT services for small and mid-sized organizations across the Lowcountry. Known for its long-standing presence in the community, the company has earned multiple Best of Bluffton recognitions for its consistent, reliable support.

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