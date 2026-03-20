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Joden Newman, Founder and CEO of Clash Creation, in the company's Bermondsey studio media management company Founder argues commission model "incentivises the wrong behaviour entirely" as content-first distribution makes traditional talent agency access obsolete

LONDON - March 20, 2026 - Clash Creation, a UK-based media management company, says WME's decision to cut 30 staff – 3% of its headcount – reveals a structural crisis across the talent agency industry, driven not by economics alone but by a fundamental inversion of how talent is discovered and represented in the age of social media.

WME co-chairs Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead cited "profound industry change" in an internal memo. The layoffs follow Endeavor's $25 billion take-private by Silver Lake, the sale of its NFL representation division, and the divestiture of its NBA basketball business. It is WME's first group layoff since the pandemic. CAA absorbed ICM Partners in 2023 and cut 105 staff. The Big Three talent agencies – WME, CAA, and UTA – are all consolidating.

"The talent pipeline used to start with the agent. Now it starts with content," wrote Joden Newman, Founder and CEO of Clash Creation, on LinkedIn. "A founder with 500,000 followers IS talent – with inbound from conferences, podcasts, and brand deals before they've ever spoken to a bureau."

According to Newman, social media didn't just disrupt the talent agency model – it inverted the entire pipeline. Where agents once controlled access to opportunities, content now enables talent to build distribution directly, making the agent's core product – brokering introductions – no longer scarce.

"That's not a business model correction. That's a species-level extinction event for the Little-Black-Book-as-a-service industry," wrote Newman.

Newman argues the commission structure compounds the problem by incentivising the wrong behaviour. "20% commission incentivises a very specific set of behaviours: pitch more clients; negotiate harder for the biggest ones you already have; give progressively less attention to anyone who isn't already making you money. There is no incentive to develop anyone," he wrote. "No incentive to find the geodes inside the rocks you already have – just collect more rocks."

Newman says the shift also dissolves traditional talent categories. "Content doesn't care about your job title. It cares about whether you're interesting," he wrote. "The people who build audiences first get to choose their deals. The rest are waiting for a phone call from an industry that's busy laying people off."

The global professional speaker market is valued at $6.1 billion, according to Archive Market Research, with leadership speaking demand up 76% year-on-year according to JLA's 2025 booking data. BigSpeak, one of the largest US speaker bureaus, reported $48 million in speaker engagements in 2025 alone, serving over 70% of Fortune 1000 companies. The demand for talent is growing. The need for someone to stand between talent and opportunity is not.

The pattern mirrors structural corrections in other industries. Over 72% of financial advisors have moved from commission-based to fee-based compensation, according to Cerulli Associates – projected to reach 75% by end of 2026. When clients became more informed and capable, the intermediary's value shifted from access to ongoing strategic partnership. The commission model could not support that shift.

Clash Creation has generated over 1.5 billion organic views and an estimated $75 million in earned media value for its clients. Newman says the company's model was designed around the pipeline inversion: content builds audience, audience builds credibility, credibility converts into commercial opportunities.

"The replacement for access isn't 'access (but better).' It's the infrastructure for building attention," added Newman. "Separating talent, management, and representation from your creative is always worse than unifying them under the content strategy – you will make less money, more slowly, and be stressed out doing it."

The company operates from Bermondsey, London, and represents talent commercially for speaking engagements, brand partnerships, and appearances.

About Clash Creation

Clash Creation (clash ) is a UK-based media management company that grows founders through organic content, digital credibility, and real-world authority. Founded by Joden Newman, the company has generated over 1.5 billion organic views and $75M+ in earned media value across its client roster. Clash represents talent commercially for speaking engagements, brand partnerships, and appearances. The company operates from Bermondsey, London.

About Joden Newman

Joden Newman is the founder and CEO of Clash Creation (clash ), a UK-based media management company that grows founders through organic content, digital credibility, and real-world authority. Starting as a content creator – now with 1.7 million followers – he built and systematised a production methodology that has generated over 1.5 billion organic views for clients. Clash represents talent commercially for speaking engagements, brand partnerships, and appearances. Newman studied Film and Television at the University of East Anglia.

Contact: ... | clash | +44 7842 178996