Chinese Short Drama Goes Viral: Hollywood Director And AI Collaborate To Hit 200M Daily Views

MENAFN - GetNews) A short drama that fuses AI-native production with the creative supervision of one of Asia's most accomplished directors has just become one of the fastest-growing pieces of content in Chinese streaming history - and the numbers are still accelerating.







Feng Shui Master, produced by Shike Interactive and executive-produced by Stanley Tong, crossed 200 million cumulative views within 24 hours. The trajectory: 20 million in 2 hours, 100 million on Douyin alone in 12 hours, No. 1 across multiple major charts. As of publication, viewership shows no sign of plateauing.

What makes this result significant is not that AI replaced traditional filmmaking - it's that AI amplified it. Stanley Tong brought the same directorial instincts honed across three decades of international cinema - including Jackie Chan hits Rumble in the Bronx, Supercop, and Kung Fu Yoga - into an AI-powered production pipeline. The result is a new creative workflow where human storytelling judgment and AI production capabilities reinforce each other.

“The best content will always come from the combination of human insight and technological capability,” said Yi Qiu, Founder and CEO of Shike Interactive.“24 hours, 200 million views - this is not AI versus filmmakers. This is AI and filmmakers, together, unlocking a new creative frontier.”

Shike Interactive sees this collaborative model - pairing top creative talent with AI-native tools - as the future of the entertainment industry, not just in China but globally. The company operates across AI-generated production, live-action production, and overseas distribution.

China's short drama market is projected to exceed $7 billion in 2026. AI-enhanced content is its fastest-growing segment.