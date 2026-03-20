Fort Lauderdale's Iconic Elbo Room Launches Global“Digital Social Club” Millions Join The 24/7 Live Beach Party At Elbotv
Available now at ElboTV, the Social Club is a high-definition, multi-cam experience that transports millions of monthly visitors directly into the heart of the world's most famous beach bar. This isn't just a webcam; it's an immersive digital hangout.
The Elbo Room Social Club Experience Includes:
Live Bands Daily: Experience the legendary Elbo Room stage with live performances from Noon until 1:00 AM daily.
Elbo Room Beach Radio: Tune in 24/7 to the sound of the surf and the ultimate beach soundtrack, broadcast directly from the patio.
Social Club Intelligence: Members get access to daily Social Club Reports, providing the "Inside Track" on everything happening at the beach and beyond.
The "Online Regulars" Community: Meet, chat, and hang out with millions of other fans in the digital club while watching the party, the bands, and the world-famous Fort Lauderdale Beach live.
"We are taking the 'Regular' experience global," says Mike Penrod, founder of the Elbo Room Social Club expansion. "Whether you're watching the bands live from noon to 1 AM or listening to Beach Radio in your office, you're part of the club. Our members are sharing reports daily and hanging out in a digital party that truly never ends."
Experience the party now at ElboTV.
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