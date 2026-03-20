What Is 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF, CAS 67-47-0)? Properties, Production And Industrial Applications
In recent years, interest in 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural has increased significantly because it can be produced from renewable carbohydrates such as fructose and glucose. This makes 5-HMF chemical an important intermediate for many green chemistry applications.
Basic Information About 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (CAS 67-47-0)
5-Hydroxymethylfurfural is a heterocyclic organic compound containing both aldehyde and hydroxymethyl functional groups. Because of this dual functionality, 5-HMF (CAS 67-47-0) can participate in various chemical reactions and is widely used as a key intermediate in fine chemical synthesis.
Basic chemical information:
. Chemical name: 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural
. CAS number: 67-47-0
. Molecular formula: C6H6O3
. Molecular weight: 126.11 g/mol
. Appearance: Yellow to light brown crystalline solid
. Solubility: Soluble in water, alcohol, and many organic solvents
Due to these properties, 5-HMF chemical is considered one of the most promising bio-based platform molecules.
How Is 5-HMF Produced from Biomass Sugars?
One of the main advantages of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (CAS 67-47-0) is that it can be produced from renewable biomass. The most common industrial process involves the dehydration of hexose sugars, especially fructose and glucose.
The typical 5-HMF production from fructose involves an acid-catalyzed dehydration reaction. During this process, fructose molecules lose water molecules and form the furan ring structure that characterizes 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural.
Common raw materials used in production include:
. Fructose
. Glucose
. Sucrose
. Cellulose biomass
Several modern technologies are used to improve the yield and efficiency of 5-HMF chemical production, including:
. Acid catalytic dehydration
. Metal catalyst systems
. Ionic liquid solvents
. Green chemistry methods
These advanced technologies help increase the industrial viability of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural manufacturing.
Major Industrial Uses of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural
Due to its reactive structure, 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural uses cover many important industrial sectors.
Pharmaceutical intermediates
In the pharmaceutical industry, 5-HMF (CAS 67-47-0) is widely used as an intermediate for synthesizing active pharmaceutical ingredients and other bioactive molecules.
Many drug development processes rely on 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural because of its ability to participate in multiple organic synthesis reactions.
Bio-based chemicals and renewable materials
One of the most promising uses of 5-HMF chemical is in the production of renewable chemicals. It can be converted into several valuable compounds, including:
. 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA)
. 2,5-Dimethylfuran (DMF) biofuel
. Levulinic acid derivatives
These compounds are widely used in the development of bio-based plastics, fuels, and specialty chemicals.
Polymer and materials industry
Another important application of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (CAS 67-47-0) is the production of sustainable polymers. For example, FDCA derived from 5-HMF is used to produce polyethylene furanoate (PEF), a potential alternative to PET plastics.
This makes 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural highly valuable for the future of sustainable materials and circular economy initiatives.
Research and specialty chemicals
Because of its versatile chemical structure, 5-HMF is also widely used in:
. Laboratory research
. Organic synthesis studies
. Specialty chemical development
Researchers frequently use 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural as a starting material for developing new bio-based compounds.
Market Demand for 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural
With increasing global interest in renewable resources and green chemistry, the demand for 5-HMF (CAS 67-47-0) is steadily growing.
Several industries driving demand include:
. Pharmaceutical manufacturing
. Biofuel production
. Polymer materials
. Fine chemical synthesis
As more companies focus on sustainable chemical production, 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural is expected to become an even more important platform molecule.
FAQ About 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) What is 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural?
5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) is a biomass-derived organic compound produced from sugars such as fructose and glucose. It is widely used as a key intermediate in pharmaceuticals, bio-based chemicals, and polymer materials.
What is the CAS number of 5-HMF?
The CAS number of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural is 67-47-0, which uniquely identifies this chemical compound in global chemical databases.
Where can I buy 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural CAS 67-47-0?
You can buy 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural CAS 67-47-0 from professional chemical manufacturers such as Shanghai Starsky New Material Co., Ltd., which provides reliable supply and international export services.
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