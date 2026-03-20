What Is 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF, CAS 67-47-0)? Properties, Production And Industrial Applications

MENAFN - GetNews) 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF), also known by its CAS number 67-47-0, is an important biomass-derived organic compound widely used in pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, and bio-based materials. As a versatile platform chemical, 5-HMF plays a crucial role in the development of renewable chemicals and sustainable industrial processes.







In recent years, interest in 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural has increased significantly because it can be produced from renewable carbohydrates such as fructose and glucose. This makes 5-HMF chemical an important intermediate for many green chemistry applications.

Basic Information About 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (CAS 67-47-0)

5-Hydroxymethylfurfural is a heterocyclic organic compound containing both aldehyde and hydroxymethyl functional groups. Because of this dual functionality, 5-HMF (CAS 67-47-0) can participate in various chemical reactions and is widely used as a key intermediate in fine chemical synthesis.

Basic chemical information:

. Chemical name: 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural

. CAS number: 67-47-0

. Molecular formula: C6H6O3

. Molecular weight: 126.11 g/mol

. Appearance: Yellow to light brown crystalline solid

. Solubility: Soluble in water, alcohol, and many organic solvents

Due to these properties, 5-HMF chemical is considered one of the most promising bio-based platform molecules.

How Is 5-HMF Produced from Biomass Sugars?

One of the main advantages of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (CAS 67-47-0) is that it can be produced from renewable biomass. The most common industrial process involves the dehydration of hexose sugars, especially fructose and glucose.

The typical 5-HMF production from fructose involves an acid-catalyzed dehydration reaction. During this process, fructose molecules lose water molecules and form the furan ring structure that characterizes 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural.

Common raw materials used in production include:

. Fructose

. Glucose

. Sucrose

. Cellulose biomass

Several modern technologies are used to improve the yield and efficiency of 5-HMF chemical production, including:

. Acid catalytic dehydration

. Metal catalyst systems

. Ionic liquid solvents

. Green chemistry methods

These advanced technologies help increase the industrial viability of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural manufacturing.

Major Industrial Uses of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural

Due to its reactive structure, 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural uses cover many important industrial sectors.

Pharmaceutical intermediates

In the pharmaceutical industry, 5-HMF (CAS 67-47-0) is widely used as an intermediate for synthesizing active pharmaceutical ingredients and other bioactive molecules.

Many drug development processes rely on 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural because of its ability to participate in multiple organic synthesis reactions.

Bio-based chemicals and renewable materials

One of the most promising uses of 5-HMF chemical is in the production of renewable chemicals. It can be converted into several valuable compounds, including:

. 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA)

. 2,5-Dimethylfuran (DMF) biofuel

. Levulinic acid derivatives

These compounds are widely used in the development of bio-based plastics, fuels, and specialty chemicals.

Polymer and materials industry

Another important application of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (CAS 67-47-0) is the production of sustainable polymers. For example, FDCA derived from 5-HMF is used to produce polyethylene furanoate (PEF), a potential alternative to PET plastics.

This makes 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural highly valuable for the future of sustainable materials and circular economy initiatives.

Research and specialty chemicals

Because of its versatile chemical structure, 5-HMF is also widely used in:

. Laboratory research

. Organic synthesis studies

. Specialty chemical development

Researchers frequently use 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural as a starting material for developing new bio-based compounds.

Market Demand for 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural

With increasing global interest in renewable resources and green chemistry, the demand for 5-HMF (CAS 67-47-0) is steadily growing.

Several industries driving demand include:

. Pharmaceutical manufacturing

. Biofuel production

. Polymer materials

. Fine chemical synthesis

As more companies focus on sustainable chemical production, 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural is expected to become an even more important platform molecule.

FAQ About 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) What is 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural?

5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) is a biomass-derived organic compound produced from sugars such as fructose and glucose. It is widely used as a key intermediate in pharmaceuticals, bio-based chemicals, and polymer materials.

What is the CAS number of 5-HMF?

The CAS number of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural is 67-47-0, which uniquely identifies this chemical compound in global chemical databases.

Where can I buy 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural CAS 67-47-0?

You can buy 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural CAS 67-47-0 from professional chemical manufacturers such as Shanghai Starsky New Material Co., Ltd., which provides reliable supply and international export services.