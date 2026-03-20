Reservefund Intelligence Launches AI-Powered Compliance Analysis For HOA Boards

MENAFN - GetNews) New feature helps boards navigate reserve studies, funding risk and a changing regulatory environment

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - March 20, 2026 - ReserveFund Intelligence today announced the launch of its new Compliance Analysis feature, an AI-powered tool designed to help HOA boards, treasurers and property managers make sense of increasingly complex reserve fund obligations.

For many boards, reserve planning has become more difficult as reserve studies, capital planning, maintenance responsibilities and funding decisions all intersect. At the same time, compliance expectations are shifting across states, lenders and industry requirements, making it harder for volunteer board members to know whether they are fully on track. Reserve studies or reserve schedules are required for condominium associations in 13 states, and reserve funding is required in 12 states, highlighting how much the compliance picture can vary by jurisdiction.

ReserveFund Intelligence's new feature brings those moving pieces into one workflow. The platform analyzes reserve study timing, projected capital expenses, funding levels, maintenance obligations and jurisdiction-specific rules to help boards identify gaps sooner and make better-informed decisions.

The scale of the challenge is significant. In 2024, there were an estimated 369,000 community associations in the United States, representing 28.8 million housing units and 77.1 million residents. Homeowners contributed $30.2 billion to association reserve funds that year for the repair, replacement and enhancement of common property.

“As reserve obligations become more visible and the regulatory environment keeps evolving, boards need better tools than static spreadsheets and disconnected reports,” said Greg Olmer, CEO of ReserveFund Intelligence.“Our Compliance Analysis feature helps boards see risk earlier, understand their obligations more clearly and act with more confidence.”

Learn more at.

About ReserveFund Intelligence

ReserveFund Intelligence is an AI-powered reserve planning platform for modern boards, treasurers and property managers. The platform helps communities model funding scenarios, monitor compliance, assess risk and make better long-term capital planning decisions.