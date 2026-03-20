Fire At Czech Arms Firm Will Not Disrupt Drone Supplies To Ukraine Initiative Leader

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Martin Ondracek, leader of the Darek pro Putina (A Gift for Putin) initiative, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The company's owners have confirmed to us that the delivery of drones from the fundraising campaign we are closing on Sunday is not under threat," Ondracek said.

He noted that the goal was to raise 25 million Czech crowns for 25 drones, which volunteers named "Wild Boar" (Divoka svine). More than 6,250 Czech citizens contributed to the campaign.

The drones in question are MTS 40 strike UAVs developed and produced by Czech company LPP. They feature a unique optical navigation system that does not require GPS signals or remote control during flight to the target. The drone has a range of up to 600 kilometers, runs on a gasoline engine, can reach speeds of up to 160 km/h, and is typically equipped with a thermobaric high-explosive warhead weighing up to 12 kg. It is supplied with a launch catapult and munitions.

Czechs respond to anti-Ukrainian actions and statements by increasing donations

The fire at an LPP warehouse broke out early Friday. Law enforcement and security services are considering four possible causes, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said during a National Security Council meeting in the evening. When asked whether any of the versions could be linked to drone production for Ukraine, he said he "could not comment."

Babis also stated that all domestic companies working for defense purposes would be instructed to urgently strengthen security measures. Private arms firms, including LPP, must ensure their own security, he added, stressing that the state would not assist such companies, which "generate significant profits."

A pro-Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted the company over alleged cooperation with Israel and drone production for it.

In late 2014, Russia's intelligence agency GRU organized explosions at an ammunition depot in the Czech town of Vrbetice, killing two people.

Photo: HZS Pardubickeho kraje