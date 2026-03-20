MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Metals Creek Resources Launches AGORACOM Cashless AI Marketing Program and Verified Discussion Forum

March 20, 2026 5:19 PM EDT | Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announces the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign with AGORACOM (the "Campaign") that will feature industry-leading AI generated content to reach investors of all demographics around the world. In addition, Magma will launch a Verified Forum on AGORACOM's platform that will provide moderated, civilized engagement between management and shareholders. The Company will pay $0 in cash for the program, utilizing AGORACOM's cashless, fully compliant shares-for-services program.

AGORACOM INDUSTRY LEADING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CONTENT

As a pioneer of online investor relations and digital marketing for over 25 years, AGORACOM launched its AI Content Showcase on January 23, 2025. AGORACOM demonstrated how the use of Artificial Intelligence content will provide Magma with an ability to tell the Company's story to a global investor audience, including:

AI Movie Trailer with Cinematic Presentation of Our Story as a Movie Trailer Small Cap Odyssey a Time Warp Journey of Our Company's Journey AI Avatars a Demographic Mix of Storytellers to Reach Different Audiences Multilingual Avatars a Mix of French, German, Chinese, Spanish and Arabic Storytellers.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek stated, "Metals Creek remains focused on unlocking the gold potential in Timmins. Sharing our progress at the Ogden Gold Project is important, and traditional updates didn't always capture the full story. AGORACOM's Artificial Intelligence content will help us connect more directly with investors, making sure our efforts for advancing Ogden and creating value in precious metal markets reaches the right audiences."

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

Metals Creek will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impressions, content marketing, and social media engagement across the entire AGORACOM network.

George Tsiolis, Founder of AGORACOM stated "By integrating AI content with verified forums, we are addressing key communication challenges faced by small cap public companies. With artificial intelligence accelerating at exponential rates, small cap companies would have been left behind due to their lack of resources. AGORACOM's platform helps bridge that gap, enabling small cap firms to manage their messaging and investor engagement more effectively."

SHARES FOR SERVICES

FEES: $CDN 125,000 + HST. $25,000 worth of shares (+HST) will be issued in 5 instalments:

$25,000 + HST Shares on Commencement;

$25,000 + HST Shares for service at end of third month, June 23, 2026

$25,000 + HST Shares for service at end of sixth month, September 23, 2026

$25,000 + HST Shares for service at end of ninth month, December 23, 2026

$25,000 + HST Shares for service at end of term, March 31 2027, 2026

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to the advertiser in each period, calculated using the closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on each of the dates as stated above. Although AGORACOM has pre-cleared the foregoing shares-for-services compensation structure with the TSX Venture Exchange, the issuance of Metals Creek common shares to AGORACOM by the Company remains subject to TSXV acceptance.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

709-424-1141

Metals Creek Resources Corp

MetalsCreek

Twitter/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook/MetalsCreek







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.