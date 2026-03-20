MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SOUND Healthcare Communications Launches PerspectivX(TM), a Revolutionary AI Platform Simulating Real-world HCP Feedback SOUND Healthcare Communications, a leading healthcare communications company, announced the launch of PerspectivX(TM), a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to transform how campaign concepts are evaluated.

March 20, 2026 6:48 PM EDT | Source: GetFeatured

Bridgewater, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - SOUND Healthcare Communications, a leading healthcare communications company, announced the launch of PerspectivXTM, a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to transform how campaign concepts are evaluated. This innovative AI platform simulates real-world feedback from healthcare professionals (HCPs) by analyzing campaign concepts through AI-based personas derived from audience insights.

Developing and testing campaign concepts during market research is an expensive and time-consuming process. PerspectivXTM addresses this challenge by providing fast and valuable data-driven feedback before market research begins, allowing brand teams to invest their resources in the testing of the concepts with the greatest potential for success.

"Your campaign concept is your identity and introduction to the world, so it's critical that it resonates with your target customers," said Kristen Pilkiewicz, EVP, Executive Creative Director at SOUND Healthcare Communications. "PerspectivXTM gives our clients confidence in their content decisions by evaluating concepts through the lens of each AI-derived HCP persona's unique attitudes, beliefs, and cognitive filters, enabling our clients to optimize campaigns with unprecedented precision and efficiency." The AI platform analyzes campaign concepts-including the messaging, visuals, and layout-against the AI-derived HCP personas developed from real-world quantitative and qualitative behavioral data. Each concept receives a score, with detailed rationale for the rating and data-driven recommendations for optimization. PerspectivXTM can be deployed at multiple stages of campaign development:

Prior to market research to vet and prioritize concepts for brand launches or campaign evolution To enhance traditional market research when budget and time are limited Retroactively on existing in-market campaigns to inform areas of improvement

About SOUND Healthcare Communications

SOUND Healthcare Communications, a leading healthcare communications company, is dedicated to maximizing the clinical and commercial potential of biopharmaceutical brands. For more information about PerspectivXTM and other AI offerings from SOUND Healthcare Communications, please visit

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Name

SOUND Healthcare Communications

Contact name

Ryan Perkins

Contact phone

(212) 661-1020

Contact address

400 Crossing Blvd, 1st Floor

City

Bridgewater

State

New Jersey

Zip

08807

Country

USA

Url



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Source: GetFeatured