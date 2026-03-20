SOUND Healthcare Communications Launches Perspectivx(TM), A Revolutionary AI Platform Simulating Real-World HCP Feedback
March 20, 2026 6:48 PM EDT | Source: GetFeatured
Bridgewater, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - SOUND Healthcare Communications, a leading healthcare communications company, announced the launch of PerspectivXTM, a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to transform how campaign concepts are evaluated. This innovative AI platform simulates real-world feedback from healthcare professionals (HCPs) by analyzing campaign concepts through AI-based personas derived from audience insights.
Developing and testing campaign concepts during market research is an expensive and time-consuming process. PerspectivXTM addresses this challenge by providing fast and valuable data-driven feedback before market research begins, allowing brand teams to invest their resources in the testing of the concepts with the greatest potential for success.
"Your campaign concept is your identity and introduction to the world, so it's critical that it resonates with your target customers," said Kristen Pilkiewicz, EVP, Executive Creative Director at SOUND Healthcare Communications. "PerspectivXTM gives our clients confidence in their content decisions by evaluating concepts through the lens of each AI-derived HCP persona's unique attitudes, beliefs, and cognitive filters, enabling our clients to optimize campaigns with unprecedented precision and efficiency." The AI platform analyzes campaign concepts-including the messaging, visuals, and layout-against the AI-derived HCP personas developed from real-world quantitative and qualitative behavioral data. Each concept receives a score, with detailed rationale for the rating and data-driven recommendations for optimization. PerspectivXTM can be deployed at multiple stages of campaign development:
- Prior to market research to vet and prioritize concepts for brand launches or campaign evolution
To enhance traditional market research when budget and time are limitedRetroactively on existing in-market campaigns to inform areas of improvement
About SOUND Healthcare Communications
SOUND Healthcare Communications, a leading healthcare communications company, is dedicated to maximizing the clinical and commercial potential of biopharmaceutical brands. For more information about PerspectivXTM and other AI offerings from SOUND Healthcare Communications, please visit
Media Contact
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Name
SOUND Healthcare Communications
Contact name
Ryan Perkins
Contact phone
(212) 661-1020
Contact address
400 Crossing Blvd, 1st Floor
City
Bridgewater
State
New Jersey
Zip
08807
Country
USA
Url
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Source: GetFeatured
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