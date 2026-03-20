Analyst Warns Traders Pricing In TACO Trade Could Face A Rude Awakening

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Traders are underestimating how deeply the current conflict in the Middle East could reshape the macro backdrop, with some positioning around a so‐called“TACO trade”-short for“Trump always chickens out”-dominating chatter in crypto and broader markets. Nic Puckrin, founder of Coin Bureau, popularized the term to describe a supposed tendency for U.S. leadership to back away from geopolitical flare‐ups. But he cautions that the situation is far more intricate than a single decision by any one leader, and there are no quick exits from a widening conflict.

Oil prices have become a central barometer for the scenario. If crude stays above $100 per barrel, growth in the United States could slow while Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation rises, potentially by as much as one percentage point, according to Puckrin. That dynamic would complicate the Federal Reserve's already delicate task of steering policy in an environment where inflation remains persistent and growth is uncertain. The risk of stagflation-the painful combination of rising prices with weak growth and employment-emerges as a real possibility if energy costs stay elevated through the second and third quarters.

Oil could stay a decisive driver: Sustained prices above $100 per barrel threaten growth and lift inflation in tandem, increasing stagflation risk. The TACO trade is not a guaranteed play: While the term captures a belief in limited appetite for geopolitical escalation, experts warn that policymakers and markets should expect a more complex, drawn‐out conflict with no easy exit. Strait of Hormuz disruption compounds the risk: Prolonged disruption through the vital chokepoint raises the energy price floor and feeds into broader inflation dynamics. Policy path remains uncertain: The Fed held rates at 3.5%–3.75%, with market odds of a near‐term cut fading and a non‐zero probability (about 12%) of a rate increase at the next meeting. Crypto and risk assets face a nuanced outlook: Higher energy costs and uncertain monetary policy can dampen liquidity for risk assets, even as some traders seek hedges or tactical exposure.

Key takeawaysOil shocks, chokepoints, and the market's fragile balance

The incoming energy data and geopolitical risk have pushed crude higher in recent sessions, with WTI briefly touching the high‐end of the $110s and flirting with $120 per barrel as the conflict widened. The persistent tension around the Middle East has intensified concerns that global supply flows could be constrained if oil infrastructure faces sustained disruption. Market observers point to the Strait of Hormuz as a pivotal artery-through which a sizable portion of the world's oil shipments pass-and note that any sustained closure or damage could push prices higher for an extended period.

Analysts emphasize that even a reopening of maritime routes would not instantly restore pre‐crisis conditions.“Disruption to the Gulf's oil-producing infrastructure will take months to rebuild,” one commentator noted, underscoring the slow‐burn impact on prices and the broader economy. The energy price surge feeds through to a wide array of goods and services, often lifting inflation broadly rather than affecting a single sector in isolation. In such a regime, inflationary pressures can push the real cost of living higher while limiting the central bank's ability to loosen financial conditions quickly.

Beyond the immediate supply shock, energy is a fundamental input into nearly all economic activity. When energy costs rise, every sector faces higher costs, and central banks can find themselves juggling the risk of inflation against the imperative to support growth. The macro calculus becomes especially delicate if markets price in a persistent energy premium that persists through the next several quarters, complicating any hopes of an early, policy‐driven risk‐on rally for crypto and other speculative assets.

Policy uncertainty and the Fed's calculated stance

The Federal Open Market Committee's decision to hold the Federal Funds rate at 3.5%–3.75% in March reflected a cautious stance in the face of renewed energy‐driven inflation risks. Market observers say that near‐term rate cuts have faded from the central scenario, while a minority of traders assign a non‐negligible probability to a rate move higher in the near term, as reflected by the CME Group's FedWatch tool, which placed the odds of a hike at around 12% for the next meeting.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that the economic implications of the Middle East conflict are unclear in the near term. Speaking at a press conference, he stressed that while energy prices are a potential drag on inflation and growth, it is still“too soon” to accurately gauge the full scope of the disruption's impact on the broader economy. The central bank's ongoing assessment will hinge on incoming data, including energy price trajectories, inflation readings, and indicators of domestic demand.

Measured against today's macro backdrop, the risk premium for risk assets, including crypto, could be influenced by how energy costs evolve and how quickly monetary policy adapts. If energy prices remain elevated and inflation proves more persistent than anticipated, the Fed may lean toward a tighter stance for longer, which could constrain liquidity in markets and temper speculative appetites. Conversely, any signs of cooling inflation or a surprise easing in market stress could renew expectations for looser policy and a more favorable environment for higher‐beta assets.

What readers should watch next

Investors should monitor three interconnected threads in the coming weeks: first, the trajectory of global oil prices and the duration of any supply disruptions through strategic chokepoints; second, the evolving assessment of inflation and growth signals that inform Fed policy; and third, how sentiment around geopolitical risk interacts with liquidity conditions in crypto markets. With the energy‐inflation nexus likely to dominate near‐term headlines, traders would be wise to differentiate between narrative positioning and data‐driven developments as markets digest the evolving risk landscape.

In this environment, the market's reflex to geopolitical risk could remain biphasic: periods of reprieve followed by renewed volatility as new information emerges about the conflict's scope, energy infrastructure resilience, and policy responses. Keep an eye on energy price momentum, central bank communications, and liquidity signals across major crypto and traditional risk assets to gauge where the next phase of the cycle may lead.

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