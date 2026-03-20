Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Featured By Theluxelist

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Luxe List-an editorial and broadcast platform revered for its travel, dining and brand reviews and guides-today announced it has published a spotlight editorial feature on Tempo by Hilton Times Square -the debut property for Hilton's wellness-focused lifestyle brand.

Following is an EXCERPT of the story featuring an exclusive interview with Craig Haas, Area Director of Operations and acting General Manager of Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami, which may be read in full at TheLuxeList:

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Miami rewards location. In Brickell, location can define the whole stay. You are either plugged into the district's pace or watching it from the sidelines. Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami gets that distinction right. Opened in 2018 on Brickell Bay Drive, the 208-room hotel gives you direct access to one of the City's most active neighborhoods while still making space for something many urban properties never quite deliver: breathing room, water views, and a sense that the hotel itself has a point of view.

Brickell has evolved quickly over the last decade. Glass towers rise above Biscayne Bay. Global finance firms share blocks with rooftop bars, destination restaurants, and luxury retail. The rhythm here is fast and deliberate. A traveler staying in this district needs a hotel that understands that tempo while still giving guests space to reset at the end of the day.

Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami leans into that balance.

The property sits steps from Brickell City Centre and the Financial District, placing guests within walking distance of the neighborhood's core energy. From here, you can move easily through Downtown Miami, the Port of Miami, the Kaseya Center, and loanDepot Park. Wynwood, the Design District, Little Havana, Coconut Grove, and Coral Gables are short drives away. Miami International Airport is nine miles from the hotel, while Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport sits 29 miles north.

The hotel itself was built with a clear intention. Give guests a vantage point over the city while keeping them connected to it.

Craig Haas, Area Director of Operations and acting General Manager of Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami, believes the building's orientation plays a major role in the guest experience.

“Our proximity and convenience to Brickell City Centre, the Financial District, and Biscayne Bay are huge selling points, but there is so much to appreciate about the hotel itself as well,” he says.“Hyatt Centric Brickell has some of the most stunning views in this city because of where we are situated on the Bay, and the design of this hotel really capitalizes on that.”

Every guest room includes a private balcony. Many overlook Biscayne Bay. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors bring in natural light and open the room directly to the skyline outside. Suites extend the effect further with panoramic windows that frame the city from multiple angles.

Space matters here. The rooms are intentionally generous for a lifestyle property in a dense urban neighborhood. Leisure travelers often arrive eager to explore Miami's cultural districts and nightlife. Business travelers frequently work between meetings in their zone-spaced room. The design supports both patterns without compromise.

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Entrepreneur Leadership Network member Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of“The Luxe List” as well as Host of the“Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and other major markets on CBS, FOX and other top networks; as well as the“Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV. As a prolific lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at TheLuxeList and SavvyLiving / Instagram/MerileeKern / X.com/MerileeKern / Facebook/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIn/in/MerileeKern.