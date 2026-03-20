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UAE Cyber Security Chief Visits Key Operations Centres As Eid Al Fitr Begins
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) {"component":"Story","props":{"story_slug":"cyber-security-chief-mohamed-al-kuwaiti-visit-operations-centres-eid-al-fitr","story_data":{"id":"280b9e20-ec42-4788-b945-64603baae690","headline":"UAE cyber security chief visits key operations centres as Eid Al Fitr begins","wordcount":316,"seo":{"meta_description":"This comes amid a surge in cyber threats, with experts identifying over 8,000 fraudulent websites in the past month using keywords linked to the Middle East conflict","meta_title":"UAE cyber security chief visits key operations centres as Eid Al Fitr begins","meta_keywords":[],"claim_reviews":{"story":null}},"author_name":"Elizabeth Gonzales","tags":[],"cache_tags":["s\/7383\/280b9e20","a\/7383\/2173895"],"story_content_id":"280b9e20-ec42-4788-b945-64603baae690","slug":"uae\/cyber-security-chief-mohamed-al-kuwaiti-visit-operations-centres-eid-al-fitr","linked_stories":{"f56115ad-c59b-4164-82db-5bcd9971af6f":{"author_name":"WAM","headline":"Over 70% of cyber threats targeting UAE are state-sponsored, authority says","story_content_id":"f56115ad-c59b-4164-82db-5bcd9971af6f","slug":"uae\/over-70-of-cyber-threats-targeting-uae-are-state-sponsored-authority-says","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section_url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent_id":0,"display_name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":780,"height":440,"mime_type":"","file_size":0,"file_name":"","focus_point":[390,220]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/49dde2f8-feea-4e85-a56d-045d4c2ec2af-org.jpg","url":"https:\/\/\/uae\/over-70-of-cyber-threats-targeting-uae-are-state-sponsored-authority-says","content_updated_at":1771436952483,"author_id":2173976,"first_published_at":1771436952094,"authors":[{"id":2173976,"name":"WAM","slug":"wam","avatar_url":"","avatar_s3_key":"","twitter_handle":"","bio":"","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"","avatar_medium_image":"","avatar_large_image":"","avatar_original_image":""}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/49dde2f8-feea-4e85-a56d-045d4c2ec2af-org.jpg?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/49dde2f8-feea-4e85-a56d-045d4c2ec2af-org.jpg?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/49dde2f8-feea-4e85-a56d-045d4c2ec2af-org.jpg?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/49dde2f8-feea-4e85-a56d-045d4c2ec2af-org.jpg"},"c573df16-b5ba-457a-aaf9-05c684bcb521":{"author_name":"Angel Tesorero","headline":"Over 8,000 Middle East conflict-themed fake websites pose threat to residents","story_content_id":"c573df16-b5ba-457a-aaf9-05c684bcb521","slug":"world\/asia\/over-8000-middle-east-conflict-themed-fake-websites-threat-residents","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"asia","name":"Asia","section_url":"https:\/\/\/world\/asia","id":85799,"parent_id":85796,"display_name":"Asia News","collection":{"slug":"asia-world","name":"Asia","id":195310},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":644,"height":408,"mime_type":"","file_size":0,"file_name":"","focus_point":[306,182]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/2ec7a015-f670-49d8-be57-17936f46ff6b-org.jpg","url":"https:\/\/\/world\/asia\/over-8000-middle-east-conflict-themed-fake-websites-threat-residents","content_updated_at":1774007070023,"author_id":2173920,"first_published_at":1773972000000,"authors":[{"id":2173920,"name":"Angel Tesorero","slug":"angel-tesorero","avatar_url":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/jinm26bi\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_1_20_42_PM.png","avatar_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/jinm26bi\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_1_20_42_PM.png","twitter_handle":"","bio":"Angel Tesorero is Assistant Editor and designated funny guy in the newsroom, but dead serious about writing on transport, labour migration, and environmental issues. He is a food lover too.","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/jinm26bi\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_1_20_42_PM.png?width=124&height=124&mode=crop","avatar_medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/jinm26bi\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_1_20_42_PM.png?width=400","avatar_large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/jinm26bi\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_1_20_42_PM.png?width=800","avatar_original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/jinm26bi\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_1_20_42_PM.png"}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/2ec7a015-f670-49d8-be57-17936f46ff6b-org.jpg?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/2ec7a015-f670-49d8-be57-17936f46ff6b-org.jpg?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/2ec7a015-f670-49d8-be57-17936f46ff6b-org.jpg?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/2ec7a015-f670-49d8-be57-17936f46ff6b-org.jpg"},"0b4c05ad-22d8-4189-a7d9-bdd5f332cfb5":{"author_name":"WAM","headline":"UAE foils organised terrorist cyberattack targeting vital sectors","story_content_id":"0b4c05ad-22d8-4189-a7d9-bdd5f332cfb5","slug":"uae\/uae-foils-organised-terrorist-cyberattack-targeting-vital-sectors","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section_url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent_id":0,"display_name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":1200,"height":804,"mime_type":"","file_size":0,"file_name":"","focus_point":[600,402]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/651bd92a-e315-47bf-9a44-d22db0b91425-org.jpg","url":"https:\/\/\/uae\/uae-foils-organised-terrorist-cyberattack-targeting-vital-sectors","content_updated_at":1771698209992,"author_id":2173976,"first_published_at":1771696260956,"authors":[{"id":2173976,"name":"WAM","slug":"wam","avatar_url":"","avatar_s3_key":"","twitter_handle":"","bio":"","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"","avatar_medium_image":"","avatar_large_image":"","avatar_original_image":""}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/651bd92a-e315-47bf-9a44-d22db0b91425-org.jpg?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/651bd92a-e315-47bf-9a44-d22db0b91425-org.jpg?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/651bd92a-e315-47bf-9a44-d22db0b91425-org.jpg?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/651bd92a-e315-47bf-9a44-d22db0b91425-org.jpg"}},"last_published_at":1774027476537,"subheadline":"This comes amid a surge in cyber threats, with experts identifying over 8,000 fraudulent websites in the past month using keywords linked to the Middle East conflict","alternative":{"home":{},"social":{}},"sections":[{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section-url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent-id":null,"display-name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":null}],"publishedjson":[],"owner_name":"Elizabeth Gonzales","custom_slug":"cyber security chief Mohamed Al Kuwaiti visit operations centres Eid Al Fitr","push_notification":"","hero_image_metadata":{"width":1080,"height":1440,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":165162,"file_name":"x.jpeg","focus_point":[188,556]},"entities":[],"published_at":1774027476537,"summary":"","push_notification_title":"","external_id":"","canonical_url":"","hero_image_hyperlink":"","status":"published","hero_image_attribution":"
Cyber Security Council<\/p><\/div>","hero_image_alt_text":"","hero_image_S3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/g7tquxts\/x.jpeg","cards":[{"story_elements":[{"id":"567984af-9f61-456b-978c-204a4abadb38","type":"text","family_id":"f9c4233e-72cf-408a-a397-2e5590d37309","page_url":"\/story\/280b9e20-ec42-4788-b945-64603baae690\/element\/567984af-9f61-456b-978c-204a4abadb38","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war<\/a> <\/strong>for the latest regional developments.]<\/em><\/p>Even on the first day of Eid Al Fitr<\/a>, the UAE\u2019s cybersecurity teams were on high alert. <\/p>Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, accompanied by a delegation from the UAE Cyber Security Council, carried out visits to key cyber operations centres, including at e & UAE and Abu Dhabi Police, as well as across government entities, critical sectors, and private partners.<\/p>Check out the photos below, as shared by Cyber Security Council:<\/p>Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp <\/a><\/strong><\/p>"},{"id":"983851a7-2238-4435-b084-5ecd508e1720","type":"jsembed","family_id":"2e8050f8-97c5-4980-943a-3972fb1e2ed2","page_url":"\/story\/280b9e20-ec42-4788-b945-64603baae690\/element\/983851a7-2238-4435-b084-5ecd508e1720","title":"","description":"","metadata":{"tweet-url":"https:\/\/twitter\/cscgovae\/status\/2035024266979168644","provider":"twitter","tweet-id":"2035024266979168644"},"subtype":"tweet","text":"","embed_js":"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"},{"id":"cd3325f9-cf0c-4e05-b94e-879fa6d8e5ad","type":"text","family_id":"340baa16-ac11-4fb7-be99-47b55315eab6","page_url":"\/story\/280b9e20-ec42-4788-b945-64603baae690\/element\/cd3325f9-cf0c-4e05-b94e-879fa6d8e5ad","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"This comes as cyber threats escalate in the region, with experts reporting a surge in newly registered domains exploiting keywords tied to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Over 8,000 fraudulent websites<\/a> have been identified in the past month, targeting individuals and businesses <\/p>"},{"id":"772f7617-570e-4540-9406-b0d378444b16","type":"jsembed","family_id":"4037de59-e002-4811-8e4b-446e3327ce8a","page_url":"\/story\/280b9e20-ec42-4788-b945-64603baae690\/element\/772f7617-570e-4540-9406-b0d378444b16","title":"","description":"","metadata":{"tweet-url":"https:\/\/twitter\/cscgovae\/status\/2035023008956313817","provider":"twitter","tweet-id":"2035023008956313817"},"subtype":"tweet","text":"","embed_js":"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"},{"id":"4794aa99-0c9a-4c8c-958b-fbc7621f2d29","type":"text","family_id":"de6b4166-b198-4f84-ab3e-42ffc68614ea","page_url":"\/story\/280b9e20-ec42-4788-b945-64603baae690\/element\/4794aa99-0c9a-4c8c-958b-fbc7621f2d29","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"\u201cWhat is worrying is that more than 200 fake domains have precisely impersonated a prominent GCC oil company, a few major Gulf banks, and government services, putting savings, identity, and personal data at risk,\u201d Rayad Kamal Ayub, managing director of UAE-based Rayad Group, told Khaleej Times.<\/em><\/p>\"The average GCC resident cannot distinguish these fake websites from legitimate ones \u2014 that's the terrifying reality we're facing,\" noted Ayub, adding, \"Major institutions have been cloned with such precision that even cybersecurity professionals are being deceived. One wrong click, one credential entered on a fake site, and life savings could vanish in minutes.\"<\/p>The warnings follow last week\u2019s advisory from the UAE Cyber Security Council about wiper malware<\/a>, one of the most destructive types of malicious software, designed to erase data and disrupt systems. Authorities stressed the importance of adopting robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard users and organisations.<\/p>"},{"id":"99987967-9c61-42bb-871a-5b958eb735e5","type":"text","family_id":"63562a77-9ab4-4094-8b01-e6a4169815e1","page_url":"\/story\/280b9e20-ec42-4788-b945-64603baae690\/element\/99987967-9c61-42bb-871a-5b958eb735e5","title":"","description":"","metadata":
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