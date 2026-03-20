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Dubai Miracle Garden Offers Discounted Rates For Eid Holiday
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) {"component":"Story","props":{"story_slug":"dubai-miracle-garden-dh5250-entry-residents-eid-al-fitr-2026","story_data":{"id":"45f4ac7f-53d2-4f8d-8522-2cf7840e2b3d","headline":"Dubai Miracle Garden offers discounted rates for Eid holiday","wordcount":244,"seo":{"meta_description":"From March 21 to March 31, residents can avail the discounted rate (Dh50 + VAT) by presenting their Emirates ID, replacing the earlier free-access initiative that drew massive footfall","meta_title":"Dubai Miracle Garden offers discounted rates for Eid holiday","meta_keywords":[],"claim_reviews":{"story":null}},"author_name":"Nandini Sircar","tags":[],"cache_tags":["s\/7383\/45f4ac7f","a\/7383\/2173924"],"story_content_id":"45f4ac7f-53d2-4f8d-8522-2cf7840e2b3d","slug":"travel\/uae-attractions\/dubai-miracle-garden-dh5250-entry-residents-eid-al-fitr-2026","linked_stories":{"6f237482-0c0b-4fd1-9fad-b819fabeb264":{"author_name":"Nandini Sircar","headline":"Dubai Miracle Garden offers two weeks of free entry to UAE residents","story_content_id":"6f237482-0c0b-4fd1-9fad-b819fabeb264","slug":"uae\/dubai-miracle-garden-free-entry-uae-residents-amid-iran-war","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section_url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent_id":0,"display_name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":1600,"height":1168,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":749347,"file_name":"WhatsApp-Image-2025-09-19-at-11.17.22.jpeg","focus_point":[824,664]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-09-19\/08bj1ydp\/WhatsApp-Image-2025-09-19-at-11.17.22.jpeg","url":"https:\/\/\/uae\/dubai-miracle-garden-free-entry-uae-residents-amid-iran-war","content_updated_at":1773238094756,"author_id":2173924,"first_published_at":1773226889121,"authors":[{"id":2173924,"name":"Nandini Sircar","slug":"nandini-sircar","avatar_url":"","avatar_s3_key":"","twitter_handle":"","bio":"Nandini Sircar has a penchant for education, space, and women's narratives. 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She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers\u2019 heartstrings.","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-08-07\/tybcxzum\/6ef4ba6c_c6ce_44d9_b302_25fd509506ce.jpeg?width=124&height=124&mode=crop","avatar_medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-08-07\/tybcxzum\/6ef4ba6c_c6ce_44d9_b302_25fd509506ce.jpeg?width=400","avatar_large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-08-07\/tybcxzum\/6ef4ba6c_c6ce_44d9_b302_25fd509506ce.jpeg?width=800","avatar_original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-08-07\/tybcxzum\/6ef4ba6c_c6ce_44d9_b302_25fd509506ce.jpeg"}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-02-27\/ejwpomg3\/Miracle-Garden.jpeg?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-02-27\/ejwpomg3\/Miracle-Garden.jpeg?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-02-27\/ejwpomg3\/Miracle-Garden.jpeg?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-02-27\/ejwpomg3\/Miracle-Garden.jpeg"}},"last_published_at":1774029343623,"subheadline":"Children aged 12 and below will continue to enjoy free entry until the end of the season","alternative":{"home":{},"social":{}},"sections":[{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"uae-attractions","name":"UAE Attractions","section-url":"https:\/\/\/travel\/uae-attractions","id":85785,"parent-id":85784,"display-name":"UAE Attractions News","collection":{"slug":"uae-attractions-travel","name":"UAE Attractions (Travel)","id":195296},"data":null},{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section-url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent-id":null,"display-name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":null}],"publishedjson":[],"owner_name":"Elizabeth Gonzales","custom_slug":"Dubai Miracle Garden Dh52.50 entry residents Eid Al Fitr 2026","push_notification":"","hero_image_metadata":{"width":1200,"height":800,"mime_type":"","file_size":0,"file_name":"","focus_point":[676,288]},"entities":[],"published_at":1774029343623,"summary":"","push_notification_title":"","external_id":"","canonical_url":"","hero_image_hyperlink":"","status":"published","hero_image_attribution":"
KT\/Mohammed Mustafa Khan<\/p><\/div>","hero_image_alt_text":"Dubai Miracle Garden, Emirates plane","hero_image_S3_key":"khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/036b3f4a-0bcd-42be-a4db-9b9234183750-org.jpg","cards":[{"story_elements":[{"id":"7e4054f1-d2b5-4c77-b2f7-ffc0ba6b31dc","type":"text","family_id":"204645aa-b3cd-4401-b569-0eec0e313307","page_url":"\/story\/45f4ac7f-53d2-4f8d-8522-2cf7840e2b3d\/element\/7e4054f1-d2b5-4c77-b2f7-ffc0ba6b31dc","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"UAE residents will now be able to enter Dubai Miracle Garden <\/a>for Dh52.50 during the Eid holidays, after authorities scrapped the free-entry offer due to overwhelming crowds.<\/p>From March 21 to March 31, residents can avail the discounted rate (Dh50 + VAT) by presenting their Emirates ID, replacing the earlier free-access initiative that drew massive footfall. <\/p>Children aged 12 and below will continue to enjoy free entry to Miracle Garden<\/a> until the end of the season.<\/p>Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.<\/a><\/strong><\/p>Dubai Miracle Garden temporarily closed its gates<\/a> on Friday as Eid Al Fitr brought families and residents flocking to the city\u2019s floral paradise. <\/p>Officials said the decision was made \u201cto ensure the safety and comfort of our visitors\u201d and apologised for the inconvenience, urging the public to understand the situation.<\/p>The revised offer follows an initiative launched from March 15 to 31, which allowed UAE residents free entry without prior reservations or limits on visitor numbers. Open daily from 9am to 9pm, the attraction quickly witnessed an unprecedented surge in crowds.<\/p>Officials said the volume of visitors had become difficult to manage, prompting both the temporary closure and the introduction of a controlled, discounted pricing structure. <\/p>The regular resident rate remains Dh73.50 (Dh70 + VAT).<\/p>"},{"id":"7eb28afb-550c-4597-89ee-f66c85b4d6a4","type":"text","family_id":"41935406-7319-4d03-9539-4e7ab29e7888","page_url":"\/story\/45f4ac7f-53d2-4f8d-8522-2cf7840e2b3d\/element\/7eb28afb-550c-4597-89ee-f66c85b4d6a4","title":"","description":"","metadata":
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