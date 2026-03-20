Missionirnewsbreaks Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: BKHA) SPAC Target Vesicor Therapeutics Names Michael Tolentino CEO

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Black Hawk Acquisition (Nasdaq: BKHA, BKHAU, BKHAR) announced that its proposed de-SPAC acquisition target, Vesicor Therapeutics Inc., has appointed Michael Tolentino, M.D., as chief executive officer effective March 17, 2026, succeeding founder Luo Feng, Ph.D., who will transition to chief scientific officer as the company advances its p53-based cancer therapeutic platform and prepares for IND-enabling studies and a planned FDA submission. Dr. Tolentino brings more than 20 years of biotechnology leadership experience spanning drug discovery, clinical development and company building, including roles in the development of Avastin and leadership positions at multiple biotech firms, and is expected to support execution of Vesicor growth strategy and progression toward its proposed merger with Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation.

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About Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region.

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