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How Capturing Landfill Methane Can Strengthen Climate Resilience And Community Equity In Georgia


2026-03-20 02:02:16
(MENAFN- 3BL) Landfill methane capture may not always make headlines, yet it represents a high-impact, market-ready climate solution that delivers measurable emissions reductions while improving air quality, supporting economic development, and strengthening community resilience. For Georgia's policymakers and local leaders, it is a practical tool that turns a long-standing waste challenge into an opportunity. In the latest Georgia Climate Digest video interview, host Eriqah Vincent sits down with Garry Harris, Managing Director of the Center for Sustainable Communities, to explore why landfill methane capture deserves more attention and how it benefits communities across Georgia.

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