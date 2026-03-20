Cearvol Launches Wave: An Award-Winning Hearing Solution With AI And Touchscreen Control Designed For Real Life

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cearvol today announced the launch of Wave, a professional-grade hearing solution designed to make daily life clearer, more connected, and more confident for millions of people living with hearing loss.

At its core, Wave is built around a simple belief: hearing technology should feel empowering-not complicated, visible, or intimidating. By combining advanced AI sound processing with an intuitive touchscreen charging case, Wave delivers both clinical-level performance and everyday ease of use.

With Wave, every touch connects-bringing clarity to conversations and confidence to every moment.

Closing the Gap in Hearing Care

More than 50 million Americans experience some degree of hearing loss, yet only a small percentage use hearing aids. For many, the barrier isn't just cost-it's perception and usability.

Traditional hearing aids are often associated with:

Bulky or highly visible designs



Complicated smartphone-only controls



Limited adaptability in noisy environments



Discomfort after extended wear



A feeling of stigma or aging



As a result, many people delay treatment-missing parts of conversations, withdrawing from social settings, or feeling fatigued from constantly straining to hear.

Wave was designed to eliminate those barriers.

Designed to Restore Confidence, Not Just Sound

Wave combines discreet, modern design with advanced acoustic engineering. Lightweight and ergonomically shaped, it fits comfortably and blends naturally into everyday life.

At the core of Wave is NeuroFlow AI 2.0, Cearvol's independently developed next-generation intelligent hearing platform. Built on a deep neural network (DNN), the system analyzes acoustic environments in real time, dynamically distinguishing speech from background noise and optimizing sound across complex listening situations.

Compared to the previous generation, NeuroFlow AI 2.0 delivers approximately 24% improvement in speech enhancement and recognition accuracy, along with up to 20 dB of advanced noise reduction. Upgraded Adaptive Feedback Cancellation (AFC 2.0) and Own Voice Reduction (OVR 2.0) further improve listening comfort, ensuring stable, natural sound throughout daily use.

Wave provides personalized amplification with up to 40 dB of gain, offering precise support for individuals with mild-to-moderate hearing loss.

The result is not artificial loudness-but balanced, natural sound.

While these accolades are a profound honor, Cearvol remains dedicated to a higher standard: the true measure of our success lies in the confidence and daily impact we bring to our users.

A Commitment to Community Impact

Ahead of its official debut, Cearvol partnered with the CIRC Youth Education & Empowerment Foundation to host the "Hear Together · Grow Together" initiative in San Gabriel, CA. Cearvol donated 20 Wave units to the Evergreen Adult Day Health Care Center, helping local seniors rediscover the joy of clear communication.

“Our vision is 'Technology Reshaping Confidence,'” said Ken Zhu, CEO of Cearvol.“Wave was designed not only to improve hearing but to reduce friction in daily life. We want users to feel present and connected-without constantly thinking about their hearing device.”

Availability

Wave is now available through Cearvol's official website and Amazon.

Discover how every touch connects-and experience hearing redefined with clarity, comfort, and confidence.

About Cearvol

Cearvol is an innovation-driven hearing technology company dedicated to making high-performance hearing solutions more intuitive, accessible, and lifestyle-friendly. By integrating advanced signal processing, ergonomic design, and wearable intelligence, Cearvol creates new hearing experiences for users with mild to moderate hearing loss.

“Stylish Hearing, Vibrant Living” is Cearvol's brand philosophy-empowering people to hear confidently, communicate effortlessly, and engage fully in the moments that matter. For more information, please visit .

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