Oxagile Releases A Powerful AI-Powered Tool For Expert-Level Interviews

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Oxagile, an AI development company with a solid background in video streaming technologies, has launched Voiager, an AI-powered solution designed to help businesses or any size conduct natural, expert-level interviews and automatically produce meaningful insights. The product enables them to interview employees, customers, candidates, and subject-matter experts with the help of a voice agent that asks thoughtful follow-up questions, captures detailed responses, and automatically generates full transcripts and analytical reports.

The primary function of the tool is the replication of the depth and flexibility of human interviews while getting rid of logistical and scheduling constraints. Thanks to Voiager's AI-powered core, it adapts its questions dynamically during a conversation and supports multiple languages, enabling companies to connect with people worldwide without scheduling conflicts.

With Voiager, users have full control over the agent's tone of voice, voice characteristics, and conversational style to match the brand positioning, interview types, and overall research context.

The functionality of the product spans more than just conducting interviews and capturing responses. The platform transforms conversations into insights and observations that are often unattainable or not detailed enough in conventional form-based surveys. Voiager produces transcripts, aggregated reports, and detailed analytics that help teams quickly identify sentiment shifts, patterns, signals, and emerging topics across hundreds of interviews.

Oxagile made sure that the system can be trained on company-specific knowledge bases, terminology glossaries, and guidelines. This enables Voiager to behave and be perceived as a skilled, knowledgeable counterpart capable of asking domain-specific questions and drilling deeper if necessary. As a result, teams can gather nuanced information from interviewees without spending hours scheduling, conducting, and processing interviews.

Voiager can be used in a wide range of scenarios, including talent screening, market research, product discovery sessions, customer and employee feedback programs, expert knowledge collection, and more. By combining conversational AI with natural voice interaction, the product helps make complex thoughts easier to identify, capture, and analyze.

The product was designed to operate safely in regulated industries and high-security environments where sensitive information must remain protected. It supports several data ownership models, allowing organizations to keep full control over how their data is stored, processed, and governed.

Companies can access Voiager's features via a SaaS subscription or deploy it entirely on-premises in their own infrastructure for full compliance with internal policies and regulatory requirements.

Businesses exploring AI-driven conversational systems can also learn more about Oxagile's technical capabilities in artificial intelligence development.

Oxagile will showcase the product and its practical applications at GenAI Zurich, where attendees can learn how AI interviewers work in real-world business environments and participate in a workshop on building AI-driven interview agents from scratch.

To explore Voiager's features and see how AI-powered voice interviews can support your organization's research, recruitment, or discovery workflows, visit the product's official page.



About Oxagile

Oxagile is a custom software development company recognized for its deep expertise in multi-platform video streaming technologies and AI-powered solutions. Since 2005, Oxagile has delivered highly innovative, scalable software to clients across media, entertainment, and digital industries, helping those businesses leverage deep optimization methods and artificial intelligence to streamline content delivery, personalization, and operational efficiency.

With a solid track record working with major global brands, Oxagile combines deep video technology know-how with a profound knowledge of major streaming platforms, enabling its clients to stay at the very forefront of the quickly changing video streaming market and deliver exceptional viewer experiences.

