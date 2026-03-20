UAE Air Defences Engage 4 Ballistic Missiles, 26 Uavs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The UAE air defence systems on March 20, 2026 engaged 4 ballistic missiles and 26 UAVs launched from Iran, announced the country's Defense Ministry.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 338 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,740 UAVs.

The Ministry affirmed its full preparedness to deal with any threats, and firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.