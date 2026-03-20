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Wipro Launches Wipro AI-DC Solution To Accelerate Enterprise-Scale AI Adoption And Transform Customer Experience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) E. Brunswick, N.J. | Bengaluru, India – March 20, 2026: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, today announced the launch of its Wipro AI-Data Center (DC) solution, a standardized and secure stack designed to accelerate enterprise‐scale AI adoption, while modernizing core data center environments and transforming customer experience operations.
The Wipro AI-DC solution integrates NVIDIA's AI Enterprise within Wipro IntelligenceTM to deliver a unified suite of AI-enabled solutions and transformative offerings. This collaboration enables organizations to move beyond isolated AI pilots to production‐grade, enterprise‐wide AI deployment.
“Customer experience transformation requires AI solutions that are scalable, secure, and infrastructure‐ready,” said Satish Yadavalli, Global Business Head – Cloud, Infrastructure and Security Services, Wipro Limited.“With the launch of our NVIDIA-powered AI-DC solution, we will be able to support organizations in modernizing their data centers while preparing for AI‐native workloads and helping them securely deploy and manage AI solutions across business functions. At the core of the AI-DC solution is Wipro IntelligenceTM integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, which will further enable us to orchestrate, govern, and scale NVIDIA‐powered AI across real‐world environments.”
John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software, NVIDIA, said,“Enterprises face the challenge of securely moving AI from proof-of-concept to a production reality that is fully integrated into their core data center operations. The Wipro AI-DC solution delivers the operational model, governance and secure scaling capabilities required for businesses to industrialize intelligence across their entire organization.”
The Wipro AI-DC solution will also be leveraged to power a next‐generation, AI‐driven contact center agent assist solution. Powered by NVIDIA NeMoTM and GPU‐accelerated inference, the solution will ensure low‐latency, high‐performance AI across distributed enterprise environments, enabling consistent and scalable customer experience outcomes. The solution will deliver real‐time transcription and contextual summarization, Retrieval‐Augmented Generation (RAG)‐based knowledge assistance, next‐best‐action recommendations, sentiment‐aware engagement insights, and automated post‐call documentation with compliance tracking.
Wipro Partner Labs, an integral part of the Wipro Innovation Network, forms the core of Wipro's AI-powered offerings. This supports an ecosystem, developed by Wipro on NVIDIA, that extends AI enablement and scaling across enterprises. This collaborative model empowers rapid co‐creation and deployment of enterprise and edge AI use cases, enabling organizations to move innovations seamlessly from concept to production at scale. Powered by Wipro IntelligenceTM and NVIDIA-accelerated AI, Partner Labs support enterprises in operationalizing and deploying secure, high‐performance AI solutions across both core and edge environments, ensuring robust and scalable outcomes for diverse business needs.
The Wipro AI-DC solution is available globally across industries including telecommunications, banking and financial services, retail, and healthcare, reinforcing Wipro's leadership in AI‐led infrastructure and data center transformation services.
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our consulting-led approach and the Wipro IntelligenceTM unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions to build intelligent and sustainable businesses. The Wipro Innovation Network–part of the Wipro IntelligenceTM suite–underpins our commitment to client-centric co-innovation and co-creation by bringing together capabilities from the innovation labs and partner labs, academia, and global tech communities. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world.
The Wipro AI-DC solution integrates NVIDIA's AI Enterprise within Wipro IntelligenceTM to deliver a unified suite of AI-enabled solutions and transformative offerings. This collaboration enables organizations to move beyond isolated AI pilots to production‐grade, enterprise‐wide AI deployment.
“Customer experience transformation requires AI solutions that are scalable, secure, and infrastructure‐ready,” said Satish Yadavalli, Global Business Head – Cloud, Infrastructure and Security Services, Wipro Limited.“With the launch of our NVIDIA-powered AI-DC solution, we will be able to support organizations in modernizing their data centers while preparing for AI‐native workloads and helping them securely deploy and manage AI solutions across business functions. At the core of the AI-DC solution is Wipro IntelligenceTM integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, which will further enable us to orchestrate, govern, and scale NVIDIA‐powered AI across real‐world environments.”
John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software, NVIDIA, said,“Enterprises face the challenge of securely moving AI from proof-of-concept to a production reality that is fully integrated into their core data center operations. The Wipro AI-DC solution delivers the operational model, governance and secure scaling capabilities required for businesses to industrialize intelligence across their entire organization.”
The Wipro AI-DC solution will also be leveraged to power a next‐generation, AI‐driven contact center agent assist solution. Powered by NVIDIA NeMoTM and GPU‐accelerated inference, the solution will ensure low‐latency, high‐performance AI across distributed enterprise environments, enabling consistent and scalable customer experience outcomes. The solution will deliver real‐time transcription and contextual summarization, Retrieval‐Augmented Generation (RAG)‐based knowledge assistance, next‐best‐action recommendations, sentiment‐aware engagement insights, and automated post‐call documentation with compliance tracking.
Wipro Partner Labs, an integral part of the Wipro Innovation Network, forms the core of Wipro's AI-powered offerings. This supports an ecosystem, developed by Wipro on NVIDIA, that extends AI enablement and scaling across enterprises. This collaborative model empowers rapid co‐creation and deployment of enterprise and edge AI use cases, enabling organizations to move innovations seamlessly from concept to production at scale. Powered by Wipro IntelligenceTM and NVIDIA-accelerated AI, Partner Labs support enterprises in operationalizing and deploying secure, high‐performance AI solutions across both core and edge environments, ensuring robust and scalable outcomes for diverse business needs.
The Wipro AI-DC solution is available globally across industries including telecommunications, banking and financial services, retail, and healthcare, reinforcing Wipro's leadership in AI‐led infrastructure and data center transformation services.
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our consulting-led approach and the Wipro IntelligenceTM unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions to build intelligent and sustainable businesses. The Wipro Innovation Network–part of the Wipro IntelligenceTM suite–underpins our commitment to client-centric co-innovation and co-creation by bringing together capabilities from the innovation labs and partner labs, academia, and global tech communities. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world.
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