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Atos Unveils its Leading-Edge Services to CONMEBOL at the CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana Competition Draws

Paris, France and Lima, Peru – March 20, 2026 – As CONMEBOL prepares for the official group stage draw of its upcoming club competitions, Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, is unveiling the full range of technology services that will support the federation's new digital cycle. This milestone marks the operational launch of CONMEBOL's next-generation digital ecosystem, designed to elevate the fans' experience, strengthen club visibility, and accelerate the organization's long-term digital transformation.

A fully integrated digital ecosystem connecting fans, clubs, and competitions

At the core of Atos' services is a unified digital ecosystem that seamlessly connects official websites, mobile applications, and a consolidated digital identity framework for fans. This structure enables CONMEBOL to develop a direct relationship with millions of supporters by progressively building a proprietary fan database through cross-platform registration. This foundation strengthens the federation's broader modernization strategy initiated under the 2025 strategic partnership with Atos as Official Innovation Partner for CONMEBOL Clubs competitions.

Innovative features designed to enhance fan engagement

The new digital environment introduces a series of innovative services operated by Atos, all aimed at deepening engagement and enriching the fan journey:



A fully integrated Gaming Hub, gathering football-related games, challenges, and interactive experiences to connect with younger audiences and extend engagement beyond matchdays.

An enhanced Match Center, offering real-time data, advanced statistics, key moments, and multi-competition tracking. This official hub will provide reliable and up-to-date information, strengthening the connection between fans and the action on the pitch. Personalized experiences powered by unified digital identities and future data-driven capabilities enabling targeted content and tailored fan interactions.



Clear benefits for the federation, clubs, partners, and fans

The services designed and operated by Atos deliver tangible value across CONMEBOL's entire ecosystem. For the federation, it provides a scalable, resilient, and modern platform supporting its ambition to innovate and expand its digital presence across its core digital platforms and infrastructure, as well as a deeper understanding of audiences, enabling more effective digital outreach and engagement strategies.

Clubs will benefit from an enhanced visibility within a unified digital environment, together with a streamlined distribution of official content across competitions and platforms within the CONMEBOL digital ecosystem.

Last but not least, fans will be granted richer, more immersive experiences delivered in real time across web and mobile environments. New interactive spaces are designed to increase participation and emotional connection with their favorite teams.

It is the entire CONMEBOL ecosystem that will benefit from these dramatic improvements, which will provide a wider range of digital activation opportunities supported by improved audience segmentation and interactive formats for sponsors and all stakeholders.

Leveraging over three decades of experience delivering high-performance technology for global sporting events, Atos provides CONMEBOL CLUB Competitions with advanced, reliable, and secure digital capabilities designed to sustain long-term transformation.

The CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana competitions draw marks the official launch of this new digital phase, which will progressively integrate advanced analytics, AI-powered insights, and new interactive modules to expand the ecosystem throughout the season.

“At CONMEBOL, we are extremely pleased with the partnership with Atos Group, a commitment to innovation and excellence. This collaboration aligns with the Confederation's principle of being a fan-centric institution, as we seek to enhance the experience of fans and followers of South American football around the world through our tournaments. We are confident that this initiative will position CONMEBOL at the forefront in terms of content and engagement with football enthusiasts”, said Juan Emilio Roa, Commercial Director of CONMEBOL.

“We are proud to support CONMEBOL in this new digital era with a comprehensive suite of technology services designed to bring fans closer to the competitions they love, while offering clubs and partners a high-performance and future-ready digital platform. The services introduced today lay the foundations for a richer, more immersive, and more personalized experience that will continue to evolve throughout the upcoming seasons” said Nacho Moros, Head of Atos Major Events.

Atos has maintained a dedicated Sports and Major Events division for more than 30 years. This experience in delivering innovative solutions for the world's most prestigious competitions enables Atos to provide the flexibility and technological excellence required for all types of events - from local tournaments to major global showcases. Leading this commitment is its role as UEFA's Official IT Partner for National Team Football since late 2022, as well as its long-standing relationship with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements since 1992 and 2002 respectively, providing advanced IT services through the successful Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Most recently, Atos became CONMEBOL's Official Innovation Partner, which will focus on South American football's domestic-club competitions.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

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Global PR - Atos Unveils its Leading-Edge Services to CONMEBOL at the CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana Competition draws