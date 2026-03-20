Tesla Records Declining Sales In Europe In October

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Tesla's October performance across Europe painted a grim picture for the American automaker. Sales plummeted by 50% in Norway, 48% in the Netherlands, 86% in Denmark, and 89% in Sweden versus October 2023. Spain saw a 31% decline despite the country's overall electric vehicle market jumping 119%. Only France managed a modest uptick, marking the second consecutive monthly gain there.

The decline of Tesla in Europe and other markets gives new players like Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) an opportunity to...

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