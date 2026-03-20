DSCVR AI Launches: Web3 Social Pioneer Rebuilds Global Prediction Market Infrastructure With AI-Powered Aggregation Layer

Los Angeles, 10th November 2025, ZEX PR WIRE – After six months of dedicated stealth development, the DSCVR team is proud to unveil a unified intelligence network designed to bridge the long-standing gaps in fragmented prediction markets. This initiative deeply leverages the team's proven SocialFi expertise and a robust blockchain-native architecture.







Building on its reputation as the“home for Web3 communities,” the decentralised social network DSCVR has now announced the launch of DSCVR AI - an advanced, AI-driven meta-prediction infrastructure. The new product aims to unify global forecasting markets through intelligent data and liquidity aggregation, marking a significant strategic evolution from social networking to an AI-powered prediction aggregation layer. This launch is the culmination of half a year of intensive research and development, grounded in DSCVR's established Web3 infrastructure.

The team's hands-on experience in growing the DSCVR platform-which now hosts token-gated communities and has facilitated millions of dollars in NFT airdrops-provided critical insights into incentive alignment and large-scale human insight aggregation. DSCVR AI is a direct application of that knowledge, engineered to tackle the two most pressing issues in prediction markets: isolated information silos and fragmented liquidity.

From Social Networks to Prediction Networks

DSCVR's evolution reflects a broader trend of Web3 projects integrating AI to enhance utility. This model demonstrated the power of aggregating user-driven insights-a foundation DSCVR AI now extends to global event forecasting.

The future of prediction lies in merging human intuition with AI's analytical scale. Just as we bridged Web2 and Web3 social experiences, DSCVR AI connects disparate prediction platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi into a living intelligence network – one designed to continuously expand and unify more markets.

The DSCVR AI Framework: Dual-Layer Aggregation

The protocol operates through two synergistic layers, both underpinned by AI:

Information Aggregation Layer

Multi-Market Data Integration: DSCVR AI ingests real-time event data from major prediction markets (e.g., Polymarket, Kalshi) and external sources like news and social media.

AI Semantic Mapping: Algorithms identify equivalent events across platforms (e.g., aligning“Trump 2024” with“US Presidential Election 2024”) to create a standardised Event Knowledge Graph.

Dynamic Probability Modelling: Leveraging hybrid LLM and time-series models, the layer outputs“AI-confidence probabilities” and divergence scores, highlighting discrepancies between market odds and AI inferences.

Liquidity Aggregation Layer

Cross-Market Liquidity Bridge: Smart contracts pool liquidity from decentralised prediction platforms, enabling shared depth and optimised pricing.

AI Market-Making Engine: Algorithms adjust spreads and arbitrage opportunities based on volatility, correlation, and confidence metrics.

Unified API: Third-party dApps can tap into aggregated liquidity via an open interface, reducing entry barriers for developers.

Competitive Edge in a Crowded Market

DSCVR AI enters a rapidly evolving landscape where AI and blockchain convergence are gaining momentum. Its differentiation stems from its Proven Community Orchestration.

Unlike pure AI startups, DSCVR has already demonstrated the ability to mobilise and incentivise users-a critical advantage for bootstrapping network effects in prediction ecosystems.

Vision: The Neural System for Global Forecasting

DSCVR AI aims to become the default infrastructure for prediction markets, akin to a“neural system” connecting information, capital, and computation. By transforming isolated markets into an interoperable network, the protocol could enable applications ranging from insurance underwriting to geopolitical risk assessment.

DSCVR's successful $9 million seed round was led by Polychain Capital, with support from prominent investors including Upfront Ventures, Tomahawk VC, Fyrfly Venture Partners, Shima Capital, and Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI). This strong financial endorsement provides a solid foundation for the project, which will leverage these resources to build and accelerate its development.