Stocks Under $10: IBRX, VTIX, NDRA, SMX 2026 Watch Now!

As capital rotation intensifies across micro- and small-cap equities in 2026, a new wave of sub-$10 stocks is gaining traction among investors seeking exposure to high-growth themes including immunotherapy breakthroughs, immersive XR technology, next-generation medical diagnostics, and AI-driven supply-chain security. Four companies- ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX), Virtuix (NASDAQ: VTIX), ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA), and SMX (NASDAQ: SMX) -are increasingly appearing on investor watchlists as catalysts build across multiple sectors.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX): FDA Momentum Fuels Immunotherapy Narrative

ImmunityBio continues to gain investor attention as a next-generation immunotherapy company focused on activating the body's immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. The company recently announced that the U.S. FDA has acknowledged receipt of its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ANKTIVA® in combination with BCG for treating BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with papillary tumors.

ANKTIVA® is built on the company's Cancer BioShield platform, which leverages an IL-15 superagonist to stimulate natural killer (NK) cells and T cells, aiming to generate durable immune responses and long-term protection. Shares recently ran into the mid-$11 range before pulling back, placing the stock back into the “under $10–$12 watch zone” as investors monitor regulatory progress and commercialization milestones. With growing demand for immuno-oncology solutions and reduced reliance on traditional chemotherapy, IBRX remains a high-beta biotech name tied to FDA catalysts and clinical momentum.

Virtuix (NASDAQ: VTIX): XR, Military Adoption, and the Future of Immersive Tech

Virtuix is emerging as a unique player in the extended reality (XR), gaming, and simulation markets with its flagship Omni omnidirectional treadmill platform, enabling users to physically walk and run in virtual environments. The company is expanding beyond consumer gaming into enterprise, military, and robotics applications, positioning itself within multiple high-growth verticals including defense simulation and AI-driven training systems.

Virtuix has also collaborated with Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), reinforcing its presence within the broader metaverse and immersive computing ecosystem. Adding to investor visibility, CEO Jan Goetgeluk recently discussed the company's growth strategy, Nasdaq journey, and 2026 outlook on “The Street Reports Podcast,” highlighting expansion plans across hardware, software, and content ecosystems. With XR adoption accelerating globally, VTIX is increasingly viewed as a speculative growth play tied to the convergence of AI, gaming, and simulation technologies.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA): Diagnostic Backbone of the MASH Megatrend

While much of the market focus remains on drug developers targeting MASH (metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis), ENDRA Life Sciences is building critical infrastructure on the diagnostics side of the equation. The company's TAEUS® (Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound) technology is designed to measure liver fat non-invasively, potentially offering MRI-level insights at a fraction of the cost.

This is significant given that fatty liver diseases impact over 2 billion people globally, creating a massive need for scalable, cost-effective diagnostic solutions as new therapies-particularly GLP-1-based treatments-enter the market. ENDRA's next earnings call is scheduled for March 30, 2026, a potential near-term catalyst as investors look for updates on commercial adoption, partnerships, and regulatory progress. As healthcare systems shift toward early detection and continuous monitoring, NDRA could play a key role in enabling population-scale liver disease screening, making it a high-upside diagnostics play within a $100B+ healthcare trend.

SMX (NASDAQ: SMX): Supply Chain Authentication Meets Critical Minerals Boom

SMX (Security Matters) PLC is positioning itself at the intersection of global supply-chain security, ESG compliance, and critical minerals traceability -a theme rapidly gaining importance amid geopolitical tensions and resource scarcity. Following its 204:1,000 reverse split (Feb 17, 2026), the stock has declined and appears to be stabilizing near its 52-week low (~$7.93) (Mar 16, 2026) -a level some traders view as potential capitulation and reversal territory as new partnerships and commercialization efforts unfold.

The company's proprietary platform embeds invisible molecular markers into materials-ranging from plastics and textiles to metals and energy resources-creating a permanent, verifiable identity throughout the product lifecycle. This enables real-time tracking of origin, composition, and chain-of-custody across industries. In February 2026, SMX entered a strategic collaboration agreement with Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) to develop solutions for tracking and securing critical mineral supply chains, aligning with global efforts to secure domestic access to key resources.

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