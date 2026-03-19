Stainless Steel Powder Market Size, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Analysis: A Comprehensive Report 2025-2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The stainless steel powder market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising demand from additive manufacturing, automotive, and industrial applications. Its superior corrosion resistance, strength, and recyclability make it a preferred material. With expanding use in advanced manufacturing technologies, the market is expected to see sustained demand and innovation in the coming years.

The stainless steel powder market is projected to grow from USD 0.85 billion in 2025 to USD 1.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market size, share, demand, industry development status, and stainless steel powder market trends with forecasts for the next few years.

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Rising demand for high-performance, corrosion-resistant components in the automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery sectors is driving the stainless steel powder market. Increasing use of additive manufacturing and metal injection molding is increasing the usage of powders, while the increased demand for lightweight, durable, and precision-engineered components corresponds to the growing powder market. Innovations in duplex and precipitation-hardening stainless steel powders themselves are promoting improved mechanical properties that are supporting the shift to advanced manufacturing technologies.

The duplex segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the stainless steel powder market during the forecast period.

The highest CAGR is expected for the duplex stainless steel powder segment. It offers the best combination of high-strength properties and good corrosion resistance. These make it perfect for use in harsh applications involving chemical processing, oil & gas, and marine industries. This two-phase microstructure allows manufacturers to make light, stronger components while keeping performance intact in extreme environmental conditions. This can be attributed to growing applications in additive manufacturing and metal injection molding, where industries are in search of materials with combined mechanical robustness and resistance to aggressive environments.

The gas atomization gas segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the stainless steel powder market during the forecast period.

Gas atomization is expected to register the highest CAGR in the stainless steel powder market as it can produce uniform, high-quality spherical powders with excellent flowability and packing density. These properties are valuable in additive manufacturing and metal injection molding, where precision and uniformity of the powder are important. Gas atomization also offers superior control over powder composition and particle size, which enables the production of advanced stainless steel grades, including duplex and precipitation-hardening powders, which are becoming more common in the automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications.

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Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to fast industrialization, growing automotive and aerospace manufacturing, and the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies. Significant investments in high-tech infrastructure and the rising demand for components with corrosion resistance and high strength are driving the market's growth in the region. In addition, countries like China, Japan, and India are becoming key production and consumption countries of stainless steel powder, given the supportive government initiatives and increasing exports to the rest of the world.

Stainless Steel Powder Companies

Prominent companies include Hoganas AB (Sweden), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Shijiazhuang Lide Powder Material Co., Ltd. (China), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), Outokumpu (Finland), Ametek Inc. (US), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg ), INDO-MIM (India), Fushel (China), Centurion Material Innovation Inc. (China), GKN Powder Metallurgy (England), and Atlantic Equipment Engineers (US).

Höganäs AB (Sweden)

Höganäs AB is one of the world's largest and most established producers of metal powders, playing a central role in shaping the global stainless steel powder market. The company offers a wide portfolio of stainless steel powders tailored for powder metallurgy, metal injection molding, and additive manufacturing, supporting high-performance applications across the automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer sectors. With advanced atomization technologies, strong R&D capabilities, and a long history of material innovation, Höganäs consistently delivers high-quality, application-specific stainless steel powders that help manufacturers achieve superior strength, precision, and production efficiency.

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Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Sandvik AB is one of the largest global suppliers of high-performance stainless steel powders and is particularly recognized for its premium brand, Osprey, used across powder metallurgy, metal injection molding, and additive manufacturing. The company uses advanced gas atomization technology in combination with substantial knowledge of metallurgy to make extremely consistent powders, including the widely used grades 316L and 17-4PH. With strong integration across stainless steel production, materials R&D, and AM solutions, Osprey powders by Sandvik support demanding applications in the aerospace, medical, automotive, energy, and industrial sectors and have made the company a strategic innovator and reliable partner in the stainless steel powder market.

Shijiazhuang Lide Powder Material Co., Ltd. (China)

Shijiazhuang Lide Powder Material Co., Ltd. is a fast-growing producer of stainless steel powders, known for supplying a wide range of water-atomized and gas-atomized grades for powder metallurgy, metal injection molding, and additive manufacturing. The company has built a strong presence in Asia by offering stable quality, competitive pricing, and customized powder solutions tailored to automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics applications. Its expanding production capacity and focus on process consistency make it an increasingly important player in the global stainless steel powder market.

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