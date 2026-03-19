PAN-Based Carbon Fiber Market Size, Growth Prospects, And Regional Analysis: A Comprehensive Report 2025-2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The PAN-based carbon fiber market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand from aerospace, automotive, and renewable energy sectors. Its superior strength-to-weight ratio and durability make it a preferred material for advanced applications. Increasing focus on lightweight and high-performance materials will continue to fuel market demand globally.

The global PAN-based carbon fiber market is expected to reach USD 6.59 billion by 2030 from USD 4.63 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030. This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market size, share, demand, industry development status, and PAN-based carbon fiber market trends with forecasts for the next few years. The market for PAN-based carbon fiber is shaped by several core factors, including the strong presence of established manufacturers, continuous technological advancements, and growing government support across key end-use industries. With a rising number of global producers expanding PAN precursor and carbon fiber capacities, competition has intensified, driving innovation toward lighter, stronger, and cost-efficient fiber grades across standard, intermediate, and high-modulus categories.

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Industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, wind energy, pressure vessels, sporting goods, construction & infrastructure, medical, and marine are increasingly adopting PAN-based carbon fiber to enhance structural performance, reduce weight, and meet stringent energy-efficiency targets. Advancements in stabilization, carbonization, and surface treatment technologies have further optimized production efficiency and lowered manufacturing costs, broadening the scope of composites and non-composite applications.

Additionally, supportive government policies promoting sustainability, renewable energy deployment, and emission reduction, particularly in wind turbine installations and electric vehicle manufacturing, are accelerating market expansion. As production scales up and process innovations mature, the global PAN-based carbon fiber market is poised for robust growth through 2030.

In 2024, the intermediate modulus segment accounted for the second-largest share in the PAN-based carbon fiber market.

Intermediate modulus PAN-based carbon fiber accounted for the second-largest market as it offers a balance between strength and stiffness, making it ideal for high-performance applications. It has a higher tensile modulus than standard modulus PAN-based carbon fiber (typically around 42–49 million psi), but is more flexible than high-modulus fibers. Intermediate modulus PAN-based carbon fiber provides improved strength-to-weight ratio and durability, making it popular in aerospace & defense, automotive, and sporting goods industries. It is commonly used in aircraft structures, high-end bicycles, and performance sports equipment, where both strength and flexibility are needed.

The wind energy industry is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in the PAN-based carbon fiber market during the forecast period.

The wind energy segment is projected to register the second-highest growth rate in the PAN-based carbon fiber market due to its exceptional properties that enhance wind turbine performance and efficiency. Its high strength-to-weight ratio allows for the construction of longer and lighter blades without compromising on durability, thus increasing the overall turbine efficiency. Additionally, the superior mechanical properties of PAN-based carbon fibers help wind turbine blades withstand continuous stress, reducing maintenance costs and extending their lifespan. As the demand for renewable energy grows, PAN-based carbon fiber continues to play a crucial role in improving the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of wind power technology.

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Europe accounts for the largest share of the PAN-based carbon fiber market.

Europe dominates the PAN-based carbon fiber market due to its devotion to sustainability and decarbonization and the rising shift toward the adoption of electric vehicles. The demand for PAN-based carbon fiber is driven by the need for lightweight, durable, and high-performance materials. In the automotive sector, manufacturers are increasingly using carbon fiber to reduce vehicle weight, thereby improving fuel efficiency and lowering CO2 emissions to comply with strict EU regulations. Similarly, the aerospace industry relies on PAN-based carbon fiber composites to manufacture lighter aircraft, which helps reduce fuel consumption and operating costs. Companies like Airbus integrate these materials extensively to meet sustainability targets and enhance aircraft performance. The demand is further fuelled by the European Union's stringent environmental regulations, which encourage industries to adopt sustainable and recyclable materials.

PAN-based Carbon Fiber Companies

Prominent companies include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber & Composites (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (USA), SGL Carbon SE (Germany), ZOLTEK (USA), Aksa Carbon (Turkey), Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea), Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China), Jilin Chemical Fiber Group (China), Jiangsu Hengshen Carbon Fibre & Composites (China), Taekwang Industrial (South Korea), Formosa Plastics (Taiwan), UMATEX Rosatom Group (Russia), Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. (China), Sinofibers Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Kingfa Science & Technology (China), H Reinforcing Fiber Co., Ltd. (China), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Petrochemical Sinopec Carbon Fiber Division (China), Anshan Sinoma Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Hengke Advanced Materials (China), and Shandong Yadong Carbon Fiber Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Toray Industries, Inc. is a Japanese multinational company specializing in advanced materials and technologies. The company operates across various sectors, including fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, PAN-based carbon fiber composite materials, and environmental and engineering solutions. It offers PAN-based carbon fibers through its carbon fiber composite materials business segment. It is designed to meet the rigorous demands of aerospace and industrial applications. Toray Industries has operations in Japan, China, South Korea, the US, and several European nations. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability is evident in its continuous development of advanced PAN-based carbon fiber technologies and its strategic initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050.

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Hexcel Corporation (US)

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in the PAN-based carbon fiber market, primarily serving the aviation and aerospace industries. The company operates through two main segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The company specializes in developing and marketing lightweight, high-performance materials and structures, such as PAN-based carbon fibers, composites, prepregs, honeycombs, matrix systems, adhesives, and composite structures. These products are used across various sectors, including aerospace, defense, automotive, and industrial applications. Under its Composite Materials segment, Hexcel offers continuous carbon fibers branded as HexTow. The company has a strong global presence, with 22 manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Teijin Limited is a key player in the global PAN-based carbon fiber market. Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH (a principal subsidiary of Teijin Limited) has been manufacturing high-performance PAN-based carbon fiber. It also offers advanced material solutions, including high-temperature resins, prepreg systems, new fibers, and tailored sizing, among others. Teijin Limited is expanding its global reach by entering into agreements and partnerships with other companies in the market. It is also acquiring major suppliers to boost its production capacity to meet the increasing demand. The company spends significantly on research & development for new products.

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