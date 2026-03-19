Crypto Cuts 12% Of Staff As It Adopts A.I. Technologies

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto is eliminating 12% of its workforce, or about 180 employees, as it adopts artificial intelligence (A.I). technologies.

The privately held Singapore-based company said A.I. is leading to efficiencies and that it is increasingly automating tasks that had been performed by humans.

On social media platform X, Crypto CEO Kris Marszalek said that companies that do not integrate A.I. will ultimately fail.

"Companies that move slowly will be left behind," he wrote on social media.

In February of this year, Crypto spent $70 million U.S. to buy ai, signaling the company's push into artificial intelligence.

The Asian cryptocurrency exchange had 1,500 employees at the end of 2025.

This is not the first round of job cuts at Crypto. The company has eliminated staff several times in recent years, including a 20% workforce reduction in 2023.

Crypto reported having 100 million registered accounts and $750 billion U.S. in trading volumes during 2025.

The exchange just received approval to establish a national trust bank within the U.S., setting the stage for it to expand its custody services to the American marketplace.

Crypto is a private company and its stock does not trade on a public exchange.