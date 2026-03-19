Vidabay Launches Retro E-Ink Instant Film Fridge Magnet With Classic Aesthetic & Battery-Free Design

MENAFN - Pressat) VidaBay has introduced its NFC-enabled, battery-free E-Ink fridge magnet, marketed as the“E-Ink Instant Film,” combining nostalgic instant-film aesthetics with modern display technology. As a global leader in electronic ink solutions, E Ink Corporation has featured the product on its official LinkedIn channel, noting its zero-battery structure and one-tap content refresh function.

Original E Ink LinkedIn post

Fitted with a high-definition color E-Ink panel, the product delivers a soft, film-style visual effect with no blue light or flicker, offering a comfortable paper-like viewing experience even in natural light. It arrives in classic white alongside vivid color options including red, black, blue, green and yellow to match a variety of home interior styles. To deepen its artistic brand identity, VidaBay has appointed acclaimed Croatian musician Ana Rucner as its official cultural ambassador.

The device is fully powered by iPhone NFC for instant image updates, while Android users can refresh content conveniently via the optional Bluetooth Dock. It supports tens of thousands of image refreshes without built-in batteries or regular charging. The product is protected by extensive U.S. patents, with corresponding intellectual property safeguards in place across China, securing its unique innovative design in the global consumer E-Ink market.

Centered on capturing daily moments, the E-Ink Instant Film turns casual memories, children's artwork, family notes, meal plans and to-do lists into displayable highlights. It turns the refrigerator into a personal emotional display, while its battery-free construction supports global sustainability trends. With built-in filters and templates for one-tap editing, it also serves as a thoughtful and flexible gift for all occasions.

Since its global release, the product has received positive user feedback across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with numerous real-life use cases shared widely on social platforms. The upgraded VidaBay Classic Plus, compatible with iPhone 13 through iPhone 17 series, is now available globally via the official website , with an official Amazon launch scheduled for early April. VidaBay is also welcoming partnership inquiries from authorized distributors and resellers in North America and Europe.

