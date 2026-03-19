Investornewsbreaks Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) To Participate In 38Th Annual Roth Conference With Investor Meetings
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About ROTH
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.
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ABOUT RESEARCH SOLUTIONS
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a holding company providing software and AI solutions for enterprise R&D teams and academic institutions. Through proprietary data, integrated workflows, and access infrastructure, the company gives modern researchers and their AI systems the infrastructure to find, trust, and act on scientific research faster.
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