Defensenewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire NYIAX, Expanding Institutional-Grade Exchange Infrastructure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement and real-world asset tokenization technologies, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire NYIAX Inc., adding NYIAX's intellectual property portfolio and blockchain-powered trading platform to support Datavault AI's planned rollout of specialized exchanges, including its Information Data Exchange(R), while combining AI-driven valuation, smart contracts, compliant liquidity mechanisms and institutional-grade market infrastructure across data, advertising, critical materials, political inventory and athlete NIL assets.

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About Datavault AI

Datavault AI(TM) (Nasdaq:DVLT) leads AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions through its collaborative Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division includes WiSA(R), ADIO(R), and Sumerian(R) patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy. The Information Data Exchange(R) (IDE) enables Digital Twins and secure NIL licensing, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's customizable technology suite offers AI/ML automation, third-party integration, analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at .

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