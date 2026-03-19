Asset Recycling As A Strategic Enabler

MENAFN - 3BL) The Asset Recycling Handbook

KPMG in Singapore worked with the World Bank Group to develop The Asset Recycling Handbook, a roadmap for monetizing existing infrastructure assets and reinvesting the proceeds into new projects to unlock capital and support further sustainable infrastructure development.

The issue

Governments in emerging markets are often challenged by fiscal constraints and increasing demands for infrastructure. Traditional financing models are insufficient to meet the scale necessary for urbanization and climate resilience. At the same time, many existing public assets underperform, locking-in capital that could otherwise be used for new infrastructure investments. This situation highlights the need for a structured roadmap to monetize assets and reinvest the proceeds in a transparent manner.

KPMG's role

KPMG in Singapore worked with the World Bank's Infrastructure Finance Department (IFD) to prepare the Asset Recycling Handbook. The handbook provides governments with a step-by-step roadmap for implementing asset recycling programs. The handbook covers entire lifecycle of asset recycling, including areas of asset identification, asset valuation, transaction structuring and application of proceeds.

In addition, KPMG and the World Bank's IFD team conducted capacity building workshops with policymakers and infrastructure agencies. These workshops included training sessions on global best practices in asset recycling, including mobilizing climate finance.

Accelerating adoption

The Asset Recycling Handbook is set to accelerate the adoption of asset recycling frameworks across emerging markets. The handbook integrates green and climate-related criteria into asset monetization strategies and explore the use of blended finance and institutional investor engagement to unlock global capital. Ultimately, asset recycling is more than a fiscal tool - it is a strategic enabler for modernizing infrastructure and advancing the green transition.