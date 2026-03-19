Capital One Auto's Protectid Wins 2026“Fraud Prevention Innovation Award” For Its Fraud Protection Tool

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes the World's Most Innovative Financial Technology Companies

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Capital One Auto 's ProtectID has been selected as winner of the“Fraud Prevention Innovation Award” in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

ProtectID is an automated fraud protection tool that uses proprietary fraud detection models built on years of expertise and advanced AI capabilities to provide car dealerships with real-time risk assessments for every transaction. ProtectID integrates into Dealer Navigator, Capital One's dealer-facing platform for showroom deal management that gives dealers a single place to see a buyer's shared preferences-including trade-in details and down payments-allowing for faster, more informed deal structuring.

ProtectID functions seamlessly at the loan application stage to detect and flag synthetic and third-party fraud types without adding friction to the dealer's workflow. It scans all applications sent to Capital One, instantly flagging those deemed high-risk to be reviewed more closely.

“We built ProtectID by bringing together our data and expertise to help surface risk earlier in the process in a way that fits into how dealers already work,” said Sanjiv Yajnik, President, Capital One Auto.“We will continue to invest in capabilities like this to help dealers operate with greater confidence while staying focused on delivering an amazing customer experience.”

“Fraud is accelerating and costing the auto industry billions annually, impacting the entire car-buying ecosystem from consumers to dealers to lenders. True name identity theft, human cheating and AI-assisted scams are especially expanding rapidly,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough.“Capital One addresses this complex issue head-on, helping to reduce risk where it matters most. By completing verification before funding, ProtectID is helping dealers reduce back-end friction, avoid potential losses, and ensure cleaner closings.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

Marking its 10-year anniversary, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program continues its mission of honoring the innovators that are redefining the future of financial services through breakthrough technology, customer impact and market leadership.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a leading technology-based financial services company with $475.8 billion in deposits and $669.0 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2025. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates as a premier global payments provider and diversified financial institution, delivering a broad suite of products and consumer lifestyle and shopping experiences through its Credit Card, Consumer Banking including its Global Payment Network, and Commercial Banking lines of business. As the only major U.S. bank to migrate entirely to the public cloud, Capital One leverages proprietary data and advanced analytics to democratize financial tools across its primary markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

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CONTACT: Media Contact: FinTech Breakthrough Steve Johansson...