Hamilton AI Raises $7.5M Seed Round To Build The Execution Layer For Private Aviation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Serial Founder Behind $1.2B NASDAQ-Listed Fintech raises $7.5M as Hamilton AI accelerates deployment of the first deterministic AI execution platform for the $60B private aviation market

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton AI, an AI workflow and execution platform for private aviation, today announced a $7.5 million seed round led by TTV Capital with participation from Bling Capital, Cambrian Ventures, FJ Labs, Weekend Fund, Mintaka Ventures, Correlation VC, and HF0. The company was founded by Wouter Witvoet, who previously built Secfi into the largest lending platform against private company stock (raising over $1 billion) and took DeFi Technologies public, where it reached a market capitalization of approximately $1.2 billion.

The funding reflects the growing demand for Hamilton's approach: as commercial operators across the U.S. seek smarter scheduling and optimization tools, the company has scaled rapidly, and will use the investment to accelerate that momentum through expanded data pipelines, enhanced engineering capabilities and continued product development.

“For decades, private aviation has run on fragmented, manual systems,” said Gardiner Garrard, co-founder and managing partner at TTV Capital.“Hamilton is applying AI to improve longstanding inefficiencies in private aviation, and by integrating payments into their platform, they are adding value to each client transaction. We're proud to support Wouter and the entire Hamilton AI team as they set the standard for modern, AI-powered infrastructure.”

Hamilton AI's proprietary technology is a single deterministic system that ingests unstructured aviation inputs - emails, PDFs, operational documents, maintenance records - and converts them into structured, auditable action. The platform automates core workflows including generating flight quotes, dynamically pricing trips, managing customer pipelines, and reconciling payments, allowing operators to move from request to booking with greater speed and accuracy. The system is purpose-built to avoid hallucination risks, producing consistent, verifiable outputs across every transaction.

“I've spent my career building execution infrastructure for high-value, time-sensitive transactions, first in private stock lending, then in digital assets on the public markets,” said Wouter Witvoet, Founder and CEO of Hamilton AI.“Private aviation has the same fundamental problem: billions of dollars in activity running on manual processes. Hamilton is transforming an industry that's been underserved by technology.”

The results speak for themselves. One operator went from generating roughly 400 quotes per day with a full sales team to more than 1,200 quotes daily without adding headcount. Teams didn't shrink; they shifted from manual execution to relationship management and closing.

Since its founding in 2024, Hamilton AI has been operating across some of the most complex fleet environments in U.S. commercial aviation. Key customers including Baker Aviation, Craft Aviation, and Jetvia helped shape the product over the last 18 months. The Hamilton team, which includes veterans of Dropbox, Square, Walt Disney, PagerDuty, and Airlabs, participated in HF0's exclusive residency program for repeat founders, backed by Google, Andreessen Horowitz, and Naval Ravikant, where the company compressed a year's worth of product development into 90 days.

About Hamilton AI

Hamilton AI is an AI-powered execution platform for private aviation operators, centralizing fragmented workflows; quoting, scheduling, dispatch-adjacent operations, and compliance-sensitive processes, into a single deterministic system built for regulated, high-stakes environments. Founded in 2024, Hamilton serves U.S.-based commercial operators managing complex fleets, enabling faster execution, higher operational throughput, and auditable outcomes. Learn more at hamilton.

Media Contact:

Andy Dueñas

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