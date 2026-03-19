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Australia Expresses Worry Over Attack on Qatar Gas Facility

Australia Expresses Worry Over Attack on Qatar Gas Facility


2026-03-19 07:37:24
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday voiced strong concern regarding a recent attack on a gas facility in Qatar and emphasized the need to reduce tensions.

Speaking to reporters in Hobart, Albanese said he was “deeply concerned” about strikes targeting civilian and energy infrastructure, including the latest incident in Qatar overnight.

He also condemned what he described as Iranian attacks across the Middle East, stressing that Australia is not involved in the conflict but continues to advocate for de-escalation.

Albanese cautioned that such developments could affect global energy supplies in the future and noted that Iran has targeted several countries not directly engaged in the conflict. He also stated that Australia has provided support to Gulf states through defensive measures, including the deployment of E-7 Wedgetail surveillance aircraft.

On Wednesday, QatarEnergy reported that a missile strike hit Ras Laffan Industrial City, the country’s primary hub for liquefied natural gas production.

The broader regional situation has worsened since the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, contributing to wider regional tensions.

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