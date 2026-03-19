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Turkey’s FM Heads to Qatar for Regional Talks
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to travel to Qatar on Thursday as part of ongoing regional diplomatic efforts, according to reports.
The Foreign Ministry confirmed the visit in a short written statement but did not provide additional details about the schedule or meetings planned during the trip.
On Tuesday, Fidan said he will begin a tour of several regional countries starting Wednesday to discuss possible steps to stop the war in the Middle East, signaling Türkiye’s active role in mediation efforts.
Earlier on Thursday, he attended a high-level meeting in Riyadh hosted by Saudi Arabia, where regional leaders convened to address recent developments and rising tensions across the Middle East.
Fidan’s Qatar visit is expected to continue discussions on stabilizing the region and fostering cooperation among neighboring states affected by the ongoing conflict.
The Foreign Ministry confirmed the visit in a short written statement but did not provide additional details about the schedule or meetings planned during the trip.
On Tuesday, Fidan said he will begin a tour of several regional countries starting Wednesday to discuss possible steps to stop the war in the Middle East, signaling Türkiye’s active role in mediation efforts.
Earlier on Thursday, he attended a high-level meeting in Riyadh hosted by Saudi Arabia, where regional leaders convened to address recent developments and rising tensions across the Middle East.
Fidan’s Qatar visit is expected to continue discussions on stabilizing the region and fostering cooperation among neighboring states affected by the ongoing conflict.
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