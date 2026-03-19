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Drone Strike Causes Fire at Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery

Drone Strike Causes Fire at Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery


2026-03-19 04:38:57
(MENAFN) Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reported on Thursday that a drone struck an operational section of the Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, managed by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company, causing a minor fire.

In an official statement, the corporation confirmed that no injuries occurred and noted that emergency teams were able to control the blaze in accordance with the highest safety standards.

The statement added that relevant authorities have initiated the necessary procedures to address the incident and ensure continued operational safety at the refinery.

This incident comes amid a series of recent attacks on Kuwait. In recent days, officials intercepted missiles and drones targeting military installations without reporting any casualties.

Iran has claimed responsibility for strikes on what it describes as US military facilities and interests in the region, as part of the ongoing escalation connected to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

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