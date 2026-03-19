Trendaitm To Secure Enterprise Adoption Of Agentic AI With NVIDIA Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) TrendAITM to support NVIDIA OpenShell open source runtime to add security for autonomous AI agents

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 March 2026 – TrendAITM, the enterprise AI security leader, today announced expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to support NVIDIA OpenShell, a new open source runtime for agentic AI introduced at NVIDIA GTC. The solution enables organizations to deploy autonomous AI agents with built-in governance, continuous risk visibility, and runtime enforcement, addressing key barriers to production adoption of agentic AI.

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAITM:“Agentic AI changes the security equation. When AI systems can plan, take action, and interact with other tools on their own, the risk profile looks very different from traditional AI. Our collaboration with NVIDIA allows us to bring security directly into the architecture so organizations can adopt agentic AI with the visibility and control they expect.”

Traditional AI security models were built for short-lived interactions between users and models. Agentic AI changes that dynamic by operating continuously and taking action across environments.

NVIDIA OpenShell is an open source runtime for long-lived, self-evolving agents capable of planning, memory, and tool execution. While these capabilities unlock significant productivity gains, they also introduce risks related to unauthorized skills, hidden behaviors, prompt injection, and unintended system access.

Pat Lee, vice president, Strategic Enterprise Partnerships at NVIDIA:“Agentic AI opens the door for a new class of applications that can plan, reason, and take action. By working with TrendAITM, we're helping developers add visibility and controls to make it safer to run autonomous AI.”

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TrendAITM can transform agentic AI from a high-risk experiment into an e nterprise-ready architecture. Organizations gain the ability to define trust boundaries, enforce policy at runtime, and maintain continuous visibility into autonomous AI behavior, all while preserving the flexibility and power that make agentic systems valuable.

TrendAITM adds an enterprise-grade security layer that governs how agents behave, what tools they can access, and how risk is detected and enforced, before, during, and after execution.

The collaboration extends across the NVIDIA AI – Q blueprin and the NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit, enabling consistent security, governance, and observability as agentic systems scale across enterprise environments.

TrendAI Vision OneTM 's layered security architecture for OpenShell provides:

Centralized AI governance and compliance enforced directly in the agent runtime Skill and tool risk visibility, including continuous scanning of agent skills and MCP integrations Dynamic behavioral analysis to detect hidden or malicious actions Inline policy enforcement that blocks untrusted skills and actions at runtime AI specific threat protection, including prompt injection and sensitive data exposure detection Continuous monitoring and auditability through agentic telemetry and SIEM integration. These capabilities allow organizations to define trust boundaries, enforce policy, and maintain visibility across autonomous AI agents without limiting innovation.