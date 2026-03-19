CNESS Successfully Launches Conscious Digital Ecosystem At Product Soft Launch In Chennai

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India CNESS Inc. successfully conducted the Product Soft Launch of its conscious digital ecosystem on March 18, 2026, at The Residency Towers, Chennai. The event marked the official flagship platforms within the CNESS ecosystem: The CNESS Consciousness SuperApp (B2C) and CNESSWORKS (B2B).

CNESS launched its conscious digital ecosystem in Chennai, led by Adhipen Bose Nandhiji, Founder & CEO of CNESS unveiling its SuperApp and CNESSWORKS to drive purposeful innovation



The launch brought together distinguished industry leaders, innovators, enterprises, startups, media representatives, and social media influencers, all gathered to witness the introduction of a new vision for conscious digital infrastructure and collaborative ecosystems.



The CNESS Consciousness SuperApp (B2C) (cness ) was introduced as a next-generation social platform designed to foster meaningful connectivity, conscious engagement, and community-driven growth.



Complementing this, CNESSWORKS (B2B) (cnessworks ) was unveiled as a dedicated platform for enterprises, focused on building brand, trust, and measurable impact, enabling organizations to collaborate with greater dependability, credibility, and global relevance.



Together, these platforms represent the foundation of the CNESS Digital Ecosystem, aimed at integrating technology with purpose, and conscious growth.



Recognition & Felicitation

As part of the evening, CNESS recognized distinguished individuals and organizations for their contributions, leadership, and conscious impact.



Honoured Dignitaries (VIPs) include, Mr. Adhipen Bose Nandhij founder and CEO of CNESS Inc. Other personalities include Mr. D G Rajan, Mr. Sushant Choudhury from Shriram Capital & Mr. Jay Amaran a prominent businessman.



CNESS Honorary Luminary & Inspiring Certification Awardees include:

Shriram Capital India Builders A2B Rajan Eye Care Hospital Pvt Ltd SF Enterprises & Engineering Pvt Ltd Bio - Dynamic Farming Prasanna International Global Speakers Talk



These recognitions reflect CNESS's commitment to acknowledging those who demonstrate integrity, leadership, and meaningful contribution across industries and communities.

Founder's Vision

Speaking at the launch, Adhipen Bose – Nandhiji, Founder and CEO of CNESS, emphasized the importance of building systems that go beyond functionality:



“The future of digital ecosystems lies not just in connectivity, but in consciousness.

Technology must evolve to support trust, responsibility, and meaningful human progress.”



He further highlighted that CNESS is designed as a long-term movement, bringing together enterprises, individuals, and communities within a shared framework of conscious innovation and collaboration.